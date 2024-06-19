Shenzhen, China, June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Building on the successful releases of numerous UWELL CALIBURN G series pod vapes, we take immense pride in unveiling the latest addition to this esteemed family – the UWELL CALIBURN G3 Lite Pod System. Distinguished by its exceptional flavor delivery in every puff, unparalleled ease of use, and breezy-free experience, the UWELL CALIBURN G3 Lite stands out as a unique offering in the world of vape pods. This introduction will delve into the various features, benefits, and technical specifications that make the UWELL CALIBURN G3 Lite Pod System a must-have for both beginners and seasoned vapers.

One of the standout features of the UWELL CALIBURN G3 Lite is its vibrant color range, designed to cater to every style and preference. With eight stunning colors to choose from, including Space Black, Basalt Gray, Chili Red, Pearl White, Pastel Pink, Ice Blue, Pale Purple, and Mint Green, users can easily find a color that resonates with their personal aesthetic. This variety not only enhances the visual appeal of the device but also allows users to express their individuality through their choice of vape pod.

The UWELL CALIBURN G3 Lite Pod System is part of the G Pod Platform (GPP), which offers unparalleled compatibility among the UWELL CALIBURN G series pod vapes. This platform encompasses a diverse range of devices, including the G3, G3 Lite, GK3, GK3 Tenet, and G3 ECO, that are designed to be fully compatible with each other. This compatibility offers users greater flexibility and a more open vaping experience, enabling them to switch between different devices and cartridges effortlessly.

The GPP (G Pod Platform) is designed to inspire users to experiment with different vaping styles, encouraging them to switch from RDL (Restricted Direct Lung) freebase to MTL (Mouth to Lung) nic salts, depending on their preference. The UWELL CALIBURN G3 Lite Pod System is compatible with all UWELL CALIBURN G3 cartridges, available in 0.6 Ω, 0.9 Ω, and 1.2 Ω options. This allows users to choose their preferred vaping style, whether they enjoy a mild or wild vape. Additionally, both top-refill and side-refill cartridge options are available, offering further convenience and flexibility.

The GPP delivers an exceptional vaping experience, inspiring users to explore different flavors and vaping styles without compromising on quality or performance. This platform offers a range of open vape pods that are designed to cater to every vaping style, ensuring that users can customize their vaping journey according to their needs.

The UWELL CALIBURN G3 Lite Pod System is one of the most excellent devices in the GPP, delivering exceptional flavor quality and performance. Whether users are beginners seeking superior performance without breaking the bank or experienced vapers looking for a versatile and reliable device, the G3 Lite Pod System delivers exceptional results.

In conclusion, the G Pod Platform (GPP) is a revolutionary addition to the UWELL CALIBURN G series pod vapes, offering unparalleled compatibility, flexibility, and convenience. The GPP inspires users to explore different flavors and vaping styles, making it an ideal vape pod for those who want to customize their vaping journey according to their preferences. The UWELL CALIBURN G3 Lite Pod System is a perfect companion for the GPP, delivering exceptional flavor quality and performance, ensuring that users can enjoy their vaping journey to the fullest.

The UWELL CALIBURN G3 cartridges are designed with the innovative U² Anti-leak Mechanism, which combines ultrasonic welding and a U-shaped channel to deliver a 150% improvement in air-tightness. This mechanism ensures that users can enjoy their vaping journey without worrying about any messy or frustrating leaks or spills. The ultrasonic welding technique used in the UWELL CALIBURN G3 cartridges’ base enhances anti-leak endurance by fusing all the cartridge components together, creating an ultra-tight seal that prevents e-liquid from leaking out of the device. This ensures that users can vape with peace of mind, knowing that their device is entirely leak-proof and mess-free. The U-shaped channel is another notable feature of the U² Anti-leak Mechanism, designed to store liquor condensate and prevent it from seeping into the air path. The U-shaped channel drains the excess liquid away from the coil area, ensuring that there are no leaks or spills during use.

The integrated coil cartridge design further enhances the convenience and reliability of the UWELL CALIBURN G3 cartridges. Users don’t have to replace the coil, reducing the chances of accidental spills or leaks during coil replacement. This design delivers a leak-free, mess-free, and hassle-free vaping experience to users. For those seeking a stronger RDL experience, UWELL will soon introduce 0.4 Ω cartridges. These cartridges promise to deliver an even more intense and satisfying vape, catering to users who prefer a more robust vaping experience. This addition further expands the versatility of the UWELL CALIBURN G3 Lite, making it a comprehensive solution for all types of vapers.

The UWELL CALIBURN G3 Lite also supports pre-filled cartridges within the GPP, offering ten flavorful options. These pre-filled cartridges are designed to enhance the overall vaping experience, allowing users to discover UWELL CALIBURN Flavor 3.0. This latest flavor addition promises to deliver the fullest expression of flavor, aroma, intensity, and layers in every breath, making each puff a delightful experience.

Another standout feature of the UWELL CALIBURN G3 Lite is its remarkable battery capacity, which sets it apart in the competitive landscape of pod vapes. The device is equipped with a powerful 1200 mAh battery, offering a significant 20% increase in capacity compared to other typical pod vapes available on the market. This substantial boost in battery life translates into a considerably longer-lasting vaping experience, which is particularly beneficial for users who prefer extended vaping sessions without the hassle of frequent recharging.

The enhanced battery capacity effectively addresses one of the most common concerns among vapers — battery anxiety. Users can now enjoy their vaping experience with the assurance that their device will last throughout the day, or even longer, depending on their usage patterns. This feature is especially useful for those who are constantly on the go, as it eliminates the need to carry additional charging accessories or seek out power sources frequently.

Moreover, the UWELL CALIBURN G3 Lite Pod System includes a battery level indication feature that further enhances user convenience. This feature provides a clear, real-time view of the remaining battery life, allowing users to monitor their battery levels at a glance. The visual battery indicator is intuitively designed to offer immediate feedback, ensuring that users are always aware of their device’s power status. During vaping, the LED indicator flashes in green when the power is over 60%, flashes in blue when the power is about 30%-60%, and flashes in red when the battery is lower than 30%. This not only helps in planning charging cycles more effectively but also prevents the frustration of unexpected battery depletion during critical moments.

In essence, the UWELL CALIBURN G3 Lite’s impressive battery capacity and user-friendly battery level indicator work in tandem to deliver a seamless and worry-free vaping experience. These features underscore the device’s commitment to offering superior performance and convenience, making it an ideal choice for both novice and experienced vapers who seek reliability and ease of use in their vaping devices.

The UWELL CALIBURN G3 Lite features a 360° view window, making it easy for users to see how much e-liquid is left in the cartridge without needing to remove it from the device. This innovative design ensures that users can always keep track of their e-liquid levels, preventing any unexpected dry hits and enhancing the overall vaping experience.

Despite its premium features, the UWELL CALIBURN G3 Lite is an exceptionally cost-effective choice. Its unrivaled affordability combined with exceptional flavor quality makes it the ultimate option for beginners seeking superior performance without breaking the bank. This balance of quality and affordability sets the UWELL CALIBURN G3 Lite apart from its competitors, making it an attractive option for a wide range of users.

The UWELL CALIBURN G3 Lite is designed to offer a leak-free and mess-free vaping experience, thanks to the U² Anti-leak Mechanism. This advanced mechanism ensures that users can enjoy their vape pods without worrying about leaks or spills, providing a hassle-free experience. Simply take a draw and enjoy a smooth, uninterrupted vaping session.

In conclusion, the UWELL CALIBURN G3 Lite Pod System is a remarkable addition to the UWELL CALIBURN G series. Its vibrant color options, versatile compatibility, enhanced battery capacity, and exceptional flavor delivery make it a standout choice for both beginners and experienced vapers. The GPP (G Pod Platform) offers unparalleled flexibility, allowing users to switch between different vaping styles and devices effortlessly. With its impressive battery life, easy e-liquid visibility, and leak-free design, the UWELL CALIBURN G3 Lite promises a superior vaping experience without breaking the bank.

Whether you are a seasoned vaper looking for a reliable and versatile device or a beginner seeking an affordable yet high-quality vape pod, the UWELL CALIBURN G3 Lite is the perfect choice. Embrace the future of vaping with the UWELL CALIBURN G3 Lite Pod System and enjoy a flavorful, convenient, and enjoyable vaping experience like never before.

CONTACT: Andrew Yu Shenzhen UWELL Technology Co,. LTD. pr-at-uwell.cc