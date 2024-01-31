A Democrat-controlled committee in the Virginia Senate voted Tuesday against approving Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s pick to lead the state’s parole board, Patricia West.

Without offering an explanation, the Privileges and Elections Committee voted to remove West’s name from a resolution containing a long list of appointees requiring General Assembly approval, the Richmond Times-Dispatch and TV station WRIC reported.

The resolution now moves to the full Sena

[Read Full story at source]