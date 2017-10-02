VA Seeks Sources for Inpatient Hemodialysis and Outpatient Peritoneal Dialysis Services

Reno, Nevada, Oct. 02, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Northern California Health Care System released on Monday, October 2 a sources sought notice in which it outlined plans to secure information from contractors capable of and interested in providing inpatient hemodialysis and outpatient peritoneal dialysis services.

The performance period for this acquisition would be from approximately May 01, 2018 through Apr 30, 2019, with three option year contract continuing through approximately Apr 30, 2022.

The Product Service Code (PSC) for this service is Q999 Other Medical Services, and the North American Industry Classification System (NAICS) code is 621492 Kidney Dialysis Centers, with a business size standard of $38.5 Million.

The VA encourages all firms capable of providing these services to respond with the following information:

Company background information, including number of years in business and number of years providing inpatient hemodialysis and outpatient peritoneal dialysis services

DUNS number and business type and size

Past performance history with contract number and performance information (references for between one and three projects completed since 2012)

Responses must be e-mailed to Nandini Johnson at [email protected] by no later than October 13, 2017 by 3:00 p.m. PST.

Businesses interested in bidding on and receiving contracts from the government must be registered with the System for Award Management (SAM) database and have as part of the Registration all current Representations and Certifications.

