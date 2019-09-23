VAALCO Energy, Inc. Publication of Prospectus

HOUSTON, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EGY, LSE: EGY) (“VAALCO” or the “Company”), an independent energy company focused on development and production assets in West Africa, is pleased to announce that the Prospectus for the dual listing of the Company’s common shares (“Common Shares”) to the standard segment of the Official List and the London Stock Exchange’s Main Market for listed securities (“Admission”) has been approved by the UK Listing Authority (“UKLA”) and was published today.

Subject to the UKLA’s final approval, the Company expects that Admission will become effective and that unconditional dealings in the Common Shares will commence at 8.00 a.m. British Summer Time (“BST”) on 26 September 2019, under the ticker “LSE: EGY”.

A copy of the Prospectus is available on the Company’s website ( www.vaalco.com ) and has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism for inspection (subject to securities laws) at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM . Hard copies of the Prospectus will also be available at the offices of Memery Crystal LLP, at 165 Fleet Street, London EC4A 2DY.

