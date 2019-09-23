Breaking News
VAALCO Energy, Inc. Publication of Prospectus

HOUSTON, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EGY, LSE: EGY) (“VAALCO” or the “Company”), an independent energy company focused on development and production assets in West Africa, is pleased to announce that the Prospectus for the dual listing of the Company’s common shares (“Common Shares”) to the standard segment of the Official List and the London Stock Exchange’s Main Market for listed securities (“Admission”) has been approved by the UK Listing Authority (“UKLA”) and was published today.

Subject to the UKLA’s final approval, the Company expects that Admission will become effective and that unconditional dealings in the Common Shares will commence at 8.00 a.m. British Summer Time (“BST”) on 26 September 2019, under the ticker “LSE: EGY”.

A copy of the Prospectus is available on the Company’s website (www.vaalco.com) and has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism for inspection (subject to securities laws) at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM. Hard copies of the Prospectus will also be available at the offices of Memery Crystal LLP, at 165 Fleet Street, London EC4A 2DY.

This announcement is an advertisement for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority (“FCA”) and not a prospectus and not an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or to acquire, securities in any jurisdiction.

Neither this announcement nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any offer or commitment whatsoever in any jurisdiction. Investors should not purchase or subscribe for any shares referred to in this announcement other than solely on the basis of information that is contained in the prospectus (“Prospectus”) published by VAALCO Energy, Inc. (“Company”) in connection with the proposed admission of its common shares to the standard listing segment of the Official List of the FCA and to trading on the Main Market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange plc (“London Stock Exchange” or “LSE”).

For further information:  
   
VAALCO Energy, Inc. (General and Investor Enquiries) +00 1 713 623 0801
Website:

Cary Bounds, CEO

Elizabeth Prochnow, CFO

 www.vaalco.com
   
Buchanan (UK PR) +44 (0) 207 466 5000
Ben Romney / Chris Judd [email protected]
   
Al Petrie Advisors (US Investor Relations) +00 1 713 543 3422
Al Petrie / Chris Delange  
   
GMP First Energy (Financial Adviser and Joint Corporate Broker)  +44 (0) 207 448 0200
Jonathan Wright / Hugh Sanderson  
   
Canaccord Genuity (Joint Corporate Broker) +44 (0) 207 523 8000 
Henry Fitzgerald-O’Connor / James Asensio

 

