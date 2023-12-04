Vacabee is poised to present its revolutionized NFTs at the Art Week Miami 2023, offering immediate tangible utility through its innovative NFTs, bridging the gap between Web2 and Web3. These Digital Assets provide tangible benefits, such as immediate use cases in lifestyle, travel, and education.

Miami, United States, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In a bold move set to redefine and provide innovative and additional value to the landscape of NFTs, Vacabee, a trailblazing innovator in the field, is not only making waves in the digital realm but is also set to take center stage at the biggest and most anticipated side event of Art Basel Miami 2023, Nolcha Shows. The SLS Hotel will be the backdrop for this groundbreaking showcase, where Vacabee will unveil its pioneering NFTs with immediate physical world utility in travel and lifestyle on December 6.

Unlocking “Real-World” Experiences through NFTs: Vacabee’s Game-Changing Approach

Vacabee, under the leadership of CEO Miodrag Markovic, is pushing the boundaries of NFTs by offering even more value beyond a digital asset. The company introduces an NFT that provides irrefutable proof of ownership while unlocking exclusive benefits in travel, lifestyle, and education. Markovic acknowledges the risks but sees immense opportunities and positions this move as a strategic proof of concept, showcasing the potential for NFTs to bridge the gap between Web2 and Web3, delivering immediate value.

Crucially, Vacabee’s approach is inclusive, offering payment options in both crypto and fiat, aligning with its commitment to accessibility and innovation.

The heart of Vacabee’s innovation lies in its Travel and Lifestyle Club, a one-of-a-kind venture boasting an extensive array of tangible options, including hotels, flights, cruises, yachts, activities, car rentals, events, and much more. The Club’s booking platform, interface, and competitiveness in pricing are at an early stage of development, but the functionality is already there. This move aims to reshape the NFT narrative by offering members experiences that transcend the digital realm, marking a paradigm shift in the way NFTs are perceived and utilized.

A Unique Opportunity for Early Adopters: Vacabee’s Exclusive Inner Circle

Vacabee is set to join the exclusive event Nolcha Shows at Art Week Miami 2023, taking place at the renowned SLS Hotel. This event will be attended by an inner circle of industry professionals and trendsetters, solidifying Vacabee’s position at the forefront of the NFT revolution. A select group of early adopters will enjoy superior benefits, immortalized in the blockchain as a token of gratitude for their trust in this revolutionary initiative during its developmental phase.

Vacabee’s Presence at Art Week Miami 2023: A Fusion of Art, Technology, and Lifestyle

Art Basel Miami 2023 is not just a prestigious art event; it’s a convergence of creativity, technology, and lifestyle. Vacabee’s participation in the biggest and most anticipated side event at the SLS Hotel signifies the company’s commitment to merging the worlds of blockchain technology and everyday experiences. As an exclusive group of influencers and professionals gather, Vacabee will showcase its commitment to transforming the NFT landscape and leaving an indelible mark on the intersection of art, technology, and lifestyle.

Experience the Vacabee NFT Premium: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1p6qAz-ktNWaG58hHinqmX0P0bXMFB5CX/view?usp=drivesdk

About Vacabee

Vacabee, a flagship product of MSG SOLUTIONS LLC, is pioneering NFTs with tangible utility. By combining blockchain technology with travel and lifestyle experiences, Vacabee is set to redefine the NFT narrative. CEO Miodrag Markovic’s strategic vision positions Vacabee as a frontrunner in merging Web2 and Web3, delivering immediate value to its members beyond mere appreciation. https://vacabee.com/

Vacabee Contact:

Paola Rodriguez

paola@vacabee.com

CONTACT: Aditya Sharma Account Manager aditya at alexablockchain.com