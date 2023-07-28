HELENA, MONTANA, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vacaya, a new luxury travel brand, announced today its full-ship and full-resort charter solutions aimed at providing an inclusive, judgment-free vacation experience for people across the LGBT+ spectrum and beyond. With nearly a century of combined experience, Vacaya’s leadership team conceived of and built the company around the belief that there is an opportunity to blend the celebratory spirit of all-gay travel with the expansive options of mainstream travel.

“We created Vacaya to fill a void in the travel industry. We wanted to design experiences inclusive of the whole LGBT+ community while also welcoming allies and everyone else seeking an open-minded, life-affirming getaway,” said Patrick Gunn, Chief Marketing Officer of Vacaya. “Our goal is to offer something for everyone through a highly curated array of activities, world-class entertainment, gourmet dining, exciting destinations, and personal growth opportunities.”

Vacaya charters entire ships and resorts to provide guests an immersive luxury travel experience. Vacaya worked closely with Celebrity Cruises to customize an itinerary featuring stops in Key West, Cozumel, Belize City, Roatan, and Costa Maya.

“We chose destinations renowned for their natural beauty, ecological and historical significance, as well as their LGBT-friendly environments,” said Gunn. “Each location will offer a multitude of experiences for our guests to choose from – everything from sunbathing on secluded beaches to volunteering with wildlife sanctuaries.”

Entertainment and activities aboard the Celebrity Summit will include Broadway-caliber shows, drag bingo, singles mixers, tantra workshops, and afternoon tea dances. Diverse, locally-inspired cuisine will be served 24 hours a day at a wide range of complimentary and specialty dining options.

“The Vacaya team has created what we believe will be an unforgettable experience, one that embraces and honors the kaleidoscope of life,” said Gunn. “We invite everyone seeking deeper human connections to join us. Together, let us open our minds, move our bodies, thrill our senses, expand our consciousness, and just live – fully – in the moment.”

Vacaya, the leading travel company, revolutionizes the industry with its innovative mobile travel apps, offering full-ship resort solutions tailored to the unique needs of subculture groups, promoting mindful exploration, and facilitating deeper connections.

