As per the latest finding of Market.us, Increasing usage of recombinant and synthetic vaccines is projected to drive market growth. The market is experiencing growth due to the rising demand for vaccines and the emergence of new diseases.

New York, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Vaccine Adjuvants Market size reached US$ 1,134.7 Million in 2022. Looking forward, Market.us expects the market to reach US$ 3,933.7 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6% during 2023-2032.

A vaccine adjuvant is defined as an agent that raises a specific immune response to an antigen. Therefore, adjuvants are added to vaccines to increase their ability to include long-term protection against infection. Adjuvants for vaccines are currently in development, and the only adjuvants that have been found to be feasible for human use are aluminum salts and MF59.

Key Takeaway:

By Product Type, 2022, the particulate segment has generated a revenue share of 34.4% in 2022.

By Route of Administration, the research segment dominated the fastest growth over the forecast period 2023 to 2032.

By Application, the research segment has dominated the market, and it is growing at a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period 2023 to 2032.

In 2022, North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 39%.

Europe held a 22.4% revenue share in 2022.

held a revenue share in 2022. Asia-Pacific will grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023-2032.

Due to the fact that vaccines are less immunogenic, they require more potent adjuvants. This must have resulted in significant investments made by researchers and scientists in R&D for vaccine adjuvants that are both safe and effective, thereby boosting market expansion. Vaccine adjuvants aid the body in building a robust immune response to protect the individual from the disease. Adjuvants are added to vaccines to work better by improving the response of the body to vaccination and decreasing the number of vaccine doses given to patients.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Vaccine Adjutants Market

There are several factors that can affect the growth of the vaccine adjuvants market. Some of these factors include:

Increasing Use of Recombinant and Synthetic Vaccines : Increasing use of recombinant and synthetic vaccines is anticipated to increase the market growth.

: Increasing use of recombinant and synthetic vaccines is anticipated to increase the market growth. Rising Demand for Vaccines : The rising demand for vaccines and the emergence of new diseases propel the market growth.

: The rising demand for vaccines and the emergence of new diseases propel the market growth. Growing Incidence of Infectious Diseases : Growing incidence of infectious diseases and the growing focus on vaccination programs by various government bodies drives market growth.

: Growing incidence of infectious diseases and the growing focus on vaccination programs by various government bodies drives market growth. Increasing Government Funding for R & D Activities : Increasing government funding for R&D and the rising need for better vaccines fuel the market.

: Increasing government funding for R&D and the rising need for better vaccines fuel the market. Increasing Dominance of COVID-19 Pandemic: Increasing dominance of COVID-19 dominates the positive impact on market growth.

Top Trends in Global Vaccine Adjuvants Market

With the rising problem of infectious diseases across the world, the use of vaccine adjuvants is also growing rapidly. Adjuvants such as aluminum salts are used as additives in vaccines to improve immune responses. The dominance of infectious disease globally is increasing fastly owing to several factors, which in turn raises the usage of vaccine adjuvants as one of the effective approaches for the prevention of infectious disease. This trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period, driving the global vaccine adjuvants market.

Market Growth

Rising technological advancements focusing on improved and long-lasting vaccines for existing and developing chronic diseases are anticipated to fuel market growth. An increase in the prevalence of disease and rising R&D support by the government propel the market growth. Increasing focus on the long-lasting effect of immunization against existing and emerging diseases is anticipated to drive the demand for vaccine adjuvants, thus propelling market growth. Additionally, the rising usage of synthetic and recombinant vaccines is projected to increase market growth in the upcoming years.

Regional Analysis

The vaccine adjuvants market was dominated by North America, which acquired the most significant revenue share. Increase in investments for R&D of new therapeutic and an increase in serious widespread diseases. Also, the key market players in the US raise the penetration of products. The European vaccine adjuvants market has a significant share in the global market and is anticipated to progress considerably over the forecast period due to a rise in patients affected by disease and infections.

Asia-pacific is anticipated to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. Owing to the increase in the incidence of infectious diseases and the rise in the use of vaccine adjuvants.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in this report. The major companies have conducted approvals, product launches, and collaborations to develop novel vaccine adjuvants, thus building a competitive landscape in the market. Some of the major players include

Merck KGaA

Dynavax Technologies Corporation

Croda International Plc

Novavax, Inc.

CSL Limited

AstraZeneca

MPV Technologies

Adjuvance technologies

SPI Pharma

Agenus Inc.

Astellas Pharma, Inc.

CureVac AG

Sanofi

GlaxoSmithKline plc

OZ Biosciences

Vaxine Pty Ltd

Merck & Co, Inc.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation

Brenntag Biosector

Brenntag SE

Other Key Players

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Value (2022) USD 1,134.7 Million Market Size in 2032 USD 3,933.7 Million CAGR (2023 to 2032) 13.6% North America Revenue Share 39% Europe Revenue Share 22.4% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

The increasing demand for vaccines and the occurrence of new diseases drive the market growth. Numerous governments have conducted programs to encourage vaccination and awareness levels among individuals. The benefits related to vaccinations have better nowadays. Additionally, the growing prevalence of infectious and zoonotic diseases is increasing the concentration on vaccination programs by various government bodies. The increasing requirement for vaccine adjuvants market potential in developing countries offers growth opportunities to the adjuvant vaccine manufacturers and the major key players in the market. However, rising R&D expenditure, agreements, and associations by market participants are other remarkable factors driving market growth.

Market Restraints

Side effects with adjuvants and high toxicity are the major restraint to the global market. High costs with adjuvant-based research and established protection are restraining the market growth. However, insufficient knowledge among humans and inadequate healthcare facilities hindered the growing market share. The denying effects of adjuvants toxicity on the vaccine manufacturing cist and protective effects profiles inhibits the growing market demand. Fewer research activities in its development also hamper the market growth.

Market Opportunities

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic across the world is anticipated to offer major growth opportunities for key players. Government policies for vaccination are projected to offer significant growth opportunities for key players in the global vaccine adjuvants market. For example, with the rising focus on the increase of coronavirus disease vaccines, the use of vaccine adjuvants has also augmented across the globe. There has been an increase in efforts toward making awareness and leading immunization programs, especially in developed and underdeveloped countries.

Report Segmentation of the Vaccine Adjuvants Market

Product Type Insight

The particulate category dominated the vaccine adjuvants market, which also held the greatest revenue share due to the presence of a wide range of products and greater efficiency against the disease. Particulate adjuvants type includes adjuvants consisting of alum, cytokines, and virosomes. Alum is the most often used adjuvant containing aluminum salts. It is used in HPV vaccines and hepatitis B.

Application Insight

The research segment accounted for the major market revenue share of the global vaccine adjuvants market due to various research institutes and government organizations for R&D adjuvants and vaccines. Modern vaccines are usually not sufficiently effective on their own but require the addition of other substances.

Route of Administration Insight

The intramuscular segment generated the highest market revenue share over the forecast period. The intramuscular route is a leading segment. This includes vaccines for influenza, HPV, meningitis, etc. The efficiency of vaccines depends upon the route of administration. For example, alum salts, which are the most extensively used parenteral adjuvants, are not effective when administered by oral or nasal route. The increasing geriatric population and vaccines for improved immunization drive the segment’s growth.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Adjuvant Emulsion

Particulate Adjuvants

Pathogen Components

By Route of Administration

Oral

Subcutaneous

Intramuscular

Intradermal

Intranasal

By Application

Research

Commercial

By Geography

North America The US Canada Mexico

Western Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Recent Development of the Vaccine Adjuvants Market

In February 2020 , As the foundation of their regulatory applications for a COVID-19 vaccine, Sanofi and GSK aimed to submit information from their promoter and Phase 3 efficacy trials.

, As the foundation of their regulatory applications for a COVID-19 vaccine, Sanofi and GSK aimed to submit information from their promoter and Phase 3 efficacy trials. In September 2021, Novavax Inc. enrolled the initial participant in its phase ½ study, estimating the immunogenicity and safety of combination vaccines using Novavax influenza and COVID-19 vaccine. Clinical trials include recombinant protein-based NanoFlu candidates and patented saponin-based Matrix-M adjuvant in a single formulation.

