Another factor boosting market growth is the expansion of vaccination and immunization campaigns run by governments and public health groups.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global vaccines market was estimated at a value of US$ 119.1 billion in 2022. It is anticipated to register a 4.2% CAGR from 2022 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to attain US$ 99.3 billion by 2031.

To prevent serious health effects, infectious illnesses including TB, dengue, influenza, HIV, and malaria must be properly treated in their early stages. The global population’s increased susceptibility to various illnesses is supporting market growth.

Vaccine producers are concentrating on boosting their manufacturing capacity in order to satisfy the growing demand from consumers. The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control estimates that up until the beginning of November 2023, there were around 4.5 million dengue cases registered worldwide, with 4000 confirmed deaths.

Global Vaccines Market: Key Players

Companies are using a number of important strategies to boost revenue growth in the global vaccines market. In order to combat emerging illnesses, offer new vaccines, and increase vaccination coverage, they are substantially spending in research and development. Enhancing distribution networks and accessibility is made possible by partnerships and collaborations with governments, nonprofit organizations, and other stakeholders.

Scalability and cost-effectiveness are guaranteed by ongoing attempts to optimize the production process. In order to penetrate a market, marketing and awareness efforts are essential. Businesses use technological developments for vaccine development and production, which supports steady revenue growth in the dynamic global vaccines market. The following companies are well-known participants in the global Vaccines market:

AstraZeneca

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Sanofi Pasteur SA

Pfizer, Inc.

Panacea Biotec

Merck & Co., Inc.

Janssen Pharmaceutical Company

Serum Institute of India Ltd

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

CSL

Bavarian Nordic

IBSS BIOMED S.A.

Novavax AB

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

Key Findings of the Market Report

A quick, easy, and safe method of preventing dangerous infections is vaccination.

It strengthens the immune system and builds resistance to particular pathogens using the body’s inherent defenses.

A variety of vaccinations are available, including subunit, recombinant, polysaccharide, conjugate, toxoid, messenger RNA (mRNA), live-attenuated, inactivated, and viral vector vaccines.

Vaccines comprise synthetically produced, attenuated, or dead strains of the pathogen or its antigens, which are specific elements of the germ.

The elderly and young people are more vulnerable to infectious illnesses.

To increase their market share for vaccinations, manufacturers are implementing technological innovations like genetic engineering and lab automation more often.

Market Trends for Vaccines

Therapeutic vaccinations are used to treat a wide range of conditions, including cancer, physical ailments, allergies, and infectious infections. In the upcoming years, it is expected that the market for vaccinations would grow due to an increase in immunology developments.

The creation of therapeutic vaccines for conditions including dyslipidemia, inflammatory disorders, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and hypertension is the main focus of businesses in the vaccines industry. For example, Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE started a clinical study in January 2022 to determine the immunogenicity, safety, and tolerability of the adult Omicron-based vaccine.

Increased funding for research and development initiatives is also anticipated to increase vaccination accessibility worldwide. To raise the immunization rate worldwide, healthcare groups are implementing mass vaccination campaigns.

Global Market for Vaccines: Regional Outlook

Various reasons are propelling the growth of the vaccines market throughout the region. These are:

In 2022, North America accounted for the majority share. The U.S. healthcare industry is developing quickly, which is adding to the region’s market data.

The rate of product development in North America is rising as a result of manufacturers’ ongoing medical research efforts. Another important element that is anticipated to drive up the size of the vaccines sector in the area in the future years is the increase in funding for vaccine research and development from both government and non-government organizations.

The growing patient population in Asia Pacific is expected to lead to considerable market increase in the near future. The industry in the area is being driven by an increase in government funding for vaccine initiatives like the Universal vaccine Program.

Key developments by the players in this market are:

Company name Key Developments Pfizer Inc. Pfizer Inc. got clearance for PENBRAYA from the United States Food and Drug Administration on October 20, 2023. The first and only vaccination protects against the most prevalent serogroups that cause meningococcal illness in young adults and adolescents (10–25 years old). GSK plc GSK plc and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced on October 31, 2023, that they had reached a deal with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to provide GSK the sole right to develop and market JNJ-3989 going forward. In 2018, Janssen obtained a first in-license from Arrowhead for JNJ-3989.

Global Vaccines Market Segmentation

Vaccine Inactivated Live Attenuated Toxoid Conjugate Others

Valance Monovalent Multivalent

Route of Administration Oral Injectable Intramuscular Subcutaneous Others

Indication Influenza Hepatitis Polio Meningococcal Disease Pneumococcal Disease DTP Rotavirus MMR Human Papilloma Virus Others

Distribution Channel Institutional Sales Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Latin America



