Vaco Continues Expansion, Acquires Alluvion

Purchase of Jacksonville talent acquisition firm expands Vaco’s presence in Florida

NASHVILLE, Tenn. and JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vaco, a talent and solutions firm, has acquired Alluvion, a Jacksonville, Florida-based national talent acquisition and outsourcing firm, fueling its continued growth in the Southeast.

Alluvion, which was founded in 2000, joins forces with Vaco to provide consulting, contract and direct hire solutions in the areas of accounting and finance, technology and operations. Under the agreement, Vaco aligns with the No. 1 permanent placement firm in the market as rated by the Jacksonville Business Journal. Alluvion is also ranked in the Top 5 for both executive search and contract placement by the publication. Alluvion has nearly 50 employees in three Florida locations: Jacksonville, Tampa and South Florida.

“Alluvion’s excellent reputation, complementary service offering and success in the region are what initially attracted us to them,” said Brian Waller, founder and chief strategy officer of Vaco. “Once we had an opportunity to get to know their people and their culture, we knew we had something special and chose to swiftly move forward expanding Vaco’s reach and ability to better serve clients and candidates with creative, people-focused solutions. We are thrilled to welcome the Alluvion team to the Vaco family.”

The Jacksonville acquisition complements Vaco’s recent growth in Florida, following its South Florida expansion last year with additional offices and leadership in Miami and West Palm Beach. Vaco’s other Florida locations include Orlando and Tampa, with all locations providing top talent in accounting and finance, technology and operations.

“We couldn’t be more excited about the growing partnership we have with the Vaco team,” said David Reichard, president and CEO of Alluvion. “Our beliefs, values and culture are aligned. Together we will significantly increase client value by providing critical talent and solutions required to achieve their business goals. In addition, this will create significant growth opportunities for us. The newly combined team will be a winning combination for our clients, employees and the communities we serve.”

In recent years, Vaco announced numerous other acquisitions and expansions, including the acquisition in 2019 of MorganFranklin Consulting, a leading finance and technology advisory firm based in the Washington, D.C. area, with regional offices in New York, Atlanta, Raleigh, Nashville, Los Angeles and San Francisco; the acquisition of Pennsylvania-based MEBC Global; and the acquisition of San Antonio-based Aventine Hill Partners.

About Vaco

Vaco delivers critical talent solutions to companies in the areas of consulting, project resources, executive search, direct hire and strategic staffing with expertise in numerous areas including accounting and finance, technology and operations. Vaco’s family of brands includes Pivot Point Consulting, a best in KLAS health care IT solutions provider; Focus Search Partners, a retained executive search practice; and MorganFranklin Consulting, Vaco’s methodology-driven global consulting platform. Since its founding in 2002, Vaco has grown to serve more than 12,000 clients across the globe with more 9,800 employees. Vaco has been named to Inc. magazine’s list of the fastest-growing private companies for the past 14 years and was named to Forbes’ 2018, 2019, 2020 & 2021 lists of America’s Best Recruiting Firms.

About Alluvion

Alluvion is a national talent acquisition and outsourcing firm headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. Founded in 2000 by president & CEO, David Reichard, Alluvion helps clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies to small-and-medium businesses meet their workforce demands. The firm specializes in the areas of information technology and office professionals. Alluvion, along with other Jacksonville business leaders, launched the Northeast Florida STEM2 Hub to promote STEM curriculum in the area. Alluvion has grown to become one of the state’s fastest-growing companies, having made more than 20,000 placements in 50 states. The company is a Jacksonville Business Journal “Fast 50” and “Best Places to Work” award-winner, as well as a “Florida Fast 100” award recipient.

