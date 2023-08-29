Expansion of wireless communication technologies, including 5G, has increased the demand for high-performance components such as vacuum capacitors, driving the market demand

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global vacuum capacitor market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2023 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 827.6 million is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the market for vacuum capacitors is expected to close at US$592.7 million.

The rapid growth of the telecommunication sector and increasing demand for faster data transmission, broader network coverage, and efficient signal processing is the main factor driving the growth of the vacuum capacitor

Increasing demand for vacuum capacitors in industries such as semiconductor manufacturing, industrial heating, and materials processing for applications that require precise control of RF power and impedance matching.

Increasing demand for high-frequency electronics such as microwave communication systems and satellite technology, drives the demand for RF components like vacuum capacitors.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 567.8 Mn Estimated Value US$ 827.6 Mn Growth Rate – CAGR 4.4% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 163 Pages Market Segmentation Type, Frequency, Current (A rms), Application, End-use Industry Regions Covered North America,Latin America,Europe,Asia Pacific,Middle East & Africa Companies Covered ABB Ltd.,Cixi AnXon Electronic Co., Ltd,Comet Group,FREEL TECH AG,High Hope Int’l INC.,Kintronic Laboratories, Inc.,Kunshan GuoLi Electronic Technology Co., Ltd,LBA Group, Inc.,MEIDENSHA CORPORATION,Richardson Electronics, Ltd.,Other Key Players

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the vacuum capacitor market was valued at US$ 567.8 million

By end-use industry, the consumer electronics segment enjoys high demand, accumulating a high revenue share during the forecast period.

Based on type, the variable vacuum capacitor segment is anticipated to dominate the industry during the forecast period

Based on end-users, the industrial segment is likely to maintain dominance during the forecast period

Vacuum Capacitor Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

Emerging technologies such as IoT, autonomous vehicles, and robotics may drive the demand for RF components, including vacuum capacitors, for communication and sensing applications.

The increasing demand for high-frequency electronics in communication, defense, and aerospace applications fuels the growth of vacuum capacitors.

With growing technological advances and innovations vacuum capacitor manufacturers continue to innovate by developing advanced materials, manufacturing techniques, and design improvements. These innovations lead to capacitors with higher power handling, better stability, and improved efficiency.

Vacuum Capacitor Market – Regional Analysis

North America accounts for market share during the forecast period owing to the strong presence of technologically advanced industries such as broadcasting, telecommunications, aerospace, and research. Strong presence in industries like RF communication, aerospace, defense, and medical equipment. The demand for advanced communication technologies and medical imaging equipment drives the use of vacuum capacitors in this region.

Asia Pacific dominates the global market because of rapid industrialization, including electronics manufacturing and semiconductor fabrication, and the rise in adoption of emerging technologies in the region. The rapid growth in industries like telecommunications, manufacturing, and renewable energy drives the demand for vacuum capacitors. Increased focus on research and development also contributes to the vacuum capacitor market.

Competitive Landscape

The global vacuum capacitor market is fragmented, with the presence of a small number of leading players. The leading players in the market are investing in new product development, mergers, and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge.

Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global vacuum capacitor market report:

ABB Ltd.

Cixi AnXon Electronic Co., Ltd

Comet Group

FREEL TECH AG

High Hope Int’l INC.

Kintronic Laboratories, Inc.

Kunshan GuoLi Electronic Technology Co., Ltd

LBA Group, Inc.

MEIDENSHA CORPORATION

Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Other Key Players

Key Developments in the Vacuum Capacitor Market

COMET Group continued to focus on innovation in vacuum capacitors for various industries, including medical imaging, industrial applications, and semiconductor manufacturing. The company worked on enhancing the performance and efficiency of its vacuum capacitors to meet evolving industry demands.

Electronicon Kondensatoren expanded its vacuum capacitor offerings to serve industries like energy transmission and distribution, industrial equipment, and power electronics. The company worked on improving the efficiency and power handling capabilities of its vacuum capacitors.

TDK Corporation worked on enhancing its vacuum capacitor product range for applications like RF communication and medical equipment. The company focused on producing vacuum capacitors with low loss and high reliability to meet the demands of modern electronic systems.

Vacuum Capacitor Market – Key Segments

Type

Variable Vacuum Capacitor

Fixed Vacuum Capacitor

Frequency

≤ 13.56 MHz

14 MHz to 40 MHz

Above 40 MHz

Current (A rms)

≤ 50 A

50 A – 100 A

101 A – 200 A

201 A – 400 A

401 A – 1000 A

Above 1000 A

Application

Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment

Flat Panel Display Manufacturing Equipment

Plasma Generating Equipment

Broadcast Radio Transmitters

Industrial Dielectric Heating Equipment

Medical Care and Measuring Devices

Antenna Network Systems

Photovoltaic Cell Manufacturing Equipment

Others (Research, Wireless Charging, etc.)

End-use Industry

Consumer Electronics

Semiconductor

Telecommunication

Healthcare

Automotive

Industrial

Others (Research & Academia, Energy & Utility, etc.)

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

