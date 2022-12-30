The vacuum cooling equipment market in the U.S. is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 228.1 Mn by 2023. The U.K. vacuum cooling equipment market in the U.K.is expected to reach nearly US$ 77.7 Mn by 2023. The U.K. is projected to contribute around 22% of revenue in the Europe vacuum cooling equipment market.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to the Future Market Insights (FMI), the vacuum cooling equipment market is anticipated to surpass US$ 1209.4 Mn in 2033, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% between 2023 and 2033.

The vacuum cooling equipment market is expected to gain traction on the back of rising demand for better food safety, sustainability, and quality. As per FMI, over the past half-decade, the vacuum cooling equipment market witnessed steady growth owing to increased application in the meat industry. The trend is likely to continue over the forecast period of 2023 and 2033.

Further, adoption of completely automated technology and embedded sensor systems is expected to boost the vacuum cooling equipment market. Furthermore, improved machine efficiency, increased speed, and usage of automated processing systems in food service industry are likely to propel the sales in vacuum cooling equipment market.

Subsequently, several governments are aiding vacuum cooling equipment manufacturers to develop vacuum cooling equipment at a large scale by providing subsidies and interest-free loans to support meat processing and related industries.

Key Takeaways from the Vacuum Cooling Equipment Market Study:

Vacuum cooling equipment market is being driven by an increase in demand for packaged and processed food products, as well as an increase in demand for food safety.

Based on product type, the screw vacuum pump segment is expected to dominate the market

The U.K. is predicted to vanguard the sales in the Europe vacuum cooling equipment market.

North America and Europe are likely to be the most dominant regions in the global vacuum cooling equipment market.

In terms of application, the bakery products segment is likely to generate maximum revenue in the global vacuum cooling equipment market.

“Vacuum cooling equipment market is likely to gain traction as demand for fast food products is surging among millennials. As packaged food products are in high demand, need for vacuum cooling equipment to protect and preserve from contamination will create new growth avenues for the key players” – says a lead analyst from FMI.

Who is winning?

Market leaders of Vacuum Cooling Equipment in the global market are BVT, Bakery Services BV, Dekker Vacuum Technologies Inc, Dongguan COLD MAX Ltd, Dongguan Huaxian Technology Co Ltd.

North America now holds the largest market share, and this region is expected to continue to expand during the projection period. This can mostly be due to the region’s growing population and rising disposable income levels. Furthermore, the region’s Vacuum Cooling Equipment Market is expected to increase in the next years due to a favourable legal and regulatory environment.

Get Valuable Insights into Vacuum Cooling Equipment Market

FMI, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the Vacuum Cooling Equipment market presenting historical demand data (2017-2022) and forecast statistics for the period from (2023-2033). The study divulges compelling insights on the demand for vacuum cooling equipment market based on product type (vertical vacuum cooling equipment, horizontal vacuum cooling equipment) by cooling type (air cooled screw vacuum pump, water cooled screw vacuum pump), applications (bakery products, meat products, fruit and vegetables, others).

Vacuum Cooling Equipment Market by Category

By Product Type:

Vertical Vacuum Cooling Equipment

Horizontal Vacuum Cooling Equipment

By Cooling Type:

Air Cooled Screw Vacuum Pump

Water Cooled Screw Vacuum Pump

By Application:

Bakery Products

Meat Products

Fruit and Vegetables

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.3. Product launches & Recent Developments

3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

4. Global Market Analysis 2017-2022 and Forecast, 2023-2033

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (MT) Analysis, 2017-2022

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (MT) Projections, 2023-2033

4.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

4.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

TOC continued..!

