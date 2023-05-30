DENVER, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pax8 , the leading cloud commerce marketplace, announced today it has added Vade, a global cybersecurity company specializing in AI-based cybersecurity, to its cloud marketplace. Vade’s Microsoft 365 (M365) security solutions combine AI and human-powered detection and response, designed specifically for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). This collaboration enables MSPs to offer a comprehensive suite of email security services to prevent advanced cyber-attacks and improve email security for their customers.

“According to Forbes, during the past 12 months, 34.5% of polled executives report their organizations’ accounting and financial data were targeted by cyber adversaries. This is an alarming trend that opens the door for businesses to reprioritize cybersecurity as a business requirement and partner with an MSP to prevent and protect their customers’ email infrastructure,” said Nikki Meyer, CVP of Vendor Global Alliances at Pax8. “The cybersecurity space is growing, and Pax8 is committed to provide our partners with access to best-in-class cloud solutions like Vade, enabling them to proactively protect their customers from threats effectively.”

Established in 2009, Vade originated in the town of Hem, near the city of Lille in northern France. From its beginnings as a French startup specializing in email security for internet service providers (ISPs), Vade has evolved into a global cybersecurity company. Their extensive portfolio now includes AI-based cybersecurity solutions tailored for businesses of all sizes and industries. With a presence in seven locations worldwide, including the US, France, Japan, and Canada, Vade has established itself as an international leader in the cybersecurity field.

Vade for M365 is an AI-powered, collaborative security solution that is powered by AI, enhanced by people, and made for MSPs. Featuring Vade’s AI detection and response engine that protects 1.4 billion mailboxes worldwide, Vade for M365 blocks and remediates the advanced threats that slip through Microsoft’s defenses. Combining powerful protection with integrated features, including automated awareness training, cross-tenant incident response, and auto-remediation, Vade combines powerful, AI-based protection with integrated, no-cost features that help MSPs save time, reduce administrative workload, and generate more ROI from cybersecurity.

“As a channel-first company, Vade recognized Pax8’s unique relationship with and commitment to the MSP community,” said Georges Lotigier, CEO of Vade. “Pax8 is not only the premier distributor for MSPs but also a trusted resource with significant cybersecurity expertise, making this partnership a perfect fit. We are thrilled to bring Vade for M365 to Pax8’s MSP community and look forward to the new partnerships the marketplace integration will bring.”

The integration of Vade into the Pax8 marketplace provides significant benefits to MSPs and their customers looking to enhance their email security posture. Customers will now have easy access to Vade’s state-of-the-art email protection solutions, which can be seamlessly integrated into their existing email infrastructure.

Vade M365 offerings include:

Phishing, spear phishing, and malware/ransomware protection

Auto- and assisted remediation

Cross-tenant incident response

Automated user awareness training

SIEM integration

Error-free configuration

Deploy in minutes

No MX record change

Layers with EOP/ATP

About Pax8

Pax8 is the world's favorite cloud marketplace for IT professionals to buy, sell, and manage best-in-class technology solutions. Pioneering the future of modern business, Pax8 has cloud-enabled more than 400,000 enterprises through its channel partners and processes one million monthly transactions. Pax8's award-winning technology enables managed service providers (MSPs) to accelerate growth, increase efficiency, and reduce risk so their businesses can thrive. The innovative company has ranked in the Inc. 5000 for five years in a row.

About Vade

Vade is a global cybersecurity company that secures human collaboration with a combination of AI and human-powered detection and response. Vade's products and solutions protect consumers, businesses, and organizations from email-borne cyberattacks, including malware/ransomware, spear phishing/business email compromise, and phishing. Vade is a fast-growing, channel-first company with a growing network of MSP and MSSP partners, as well as distribution agreements with leading distributors and aggregators in North America, EMEA, and Asia. Founded in 2009, Vade protects more than 1.4 billion corporate and consumer mailboxes and serves the ISP, SMB, and MSP markets with award-winning products and solutions that help increase cybersecurity and maximize IT efficiency.

