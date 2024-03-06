Heavy physical activities performed by aged women, including lifting a heavy object or even coughing or sneezing hard, could lead to urinary incontinence that results in the loss of urine uncontrollably from the bladder.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – In the year 2022, the global vaginal slings industry was valued at US$ 1.8 billion, which is forecasted to grow by a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2031. The market is expected to reach US$ 2.7 billion by the end of the abovementioned period.

Urinary incontinence, which is more common among the geriatric population, could be resolved by the introduction of vaginal slings that act as a hammock supporting the bladder. Rising R&D developments and activities and increased prevalence of urinary incontinence are the major drivers that create a driving force for the vaginal slings market.

The significance of the problem is evident from the proportion of the population suffering from the medical condition. As far as the USA is concerned, about 9% of the population suffers from the issue, so it becomes crucial to address and resolve it. By the end of 2050, the total global population shall consist of about 16% of the aged people, aging above 65 years, among which the majority of women are likely to face the issue of lost bladder control.

Women bearing at least one child are also more likely to fall prey to the said disorder, which becomes a matter of concern, as about 140 million babies are born worldwide each year. Consequently, more women are threatened with urinary incontinence.

Women with medical conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure, stroke, and so on are more likely to face urinary incontinence.

To strengthen the pelvic floor muscles, companies working within the market are manufacturing pelvic organ prolapse vaginal slings and e-stimulation devices. Also, the credit needs to be given to the urinary incontinence for the growth of the vaginal slings market.

Key Findings from the Market Report

Hospitals are the largest end users of vaginal slings manufactured by the manufacturers. However, hospitals are not the only end users that use these products. On the other hand, there are several different end users, including ambulatory surgery centers, private clinics, and individual users.

Tension-free vaginal tape (TVT) slings are widely used to reduce stress urinary incontinence. Consequently, the demand for TVT slings in surgery is greater. Furthermore, the success rate of TVT slings is as high as 80%.

Transobturator Tape (TOT) slings are in great demand, as they impose very few risks or side effects after being pasted on a human body.

Contrasting to the traditional surgery methods, Mini-slings/Single-incision slings reduce the number of cuts required to pierce the body to one, which helps surgeons ease the pain significantly, thereby the patient.

North America is the market leader. The main reason behind this is rising cases in the USA and Canada, featuring about 9% of the total population.

Europe is second in market capture, as the continent has significantly developed medical infrastructure.

Regarding the number of patients suffering from urinary incontinence, Germany alone has about 6 to 8 million patients, whereas the UK has 3 to 6 million.

Incontinence slings are highly researched to be introduced within the market along with bladder slings that help in comforting tissues around the infected area.

For treating stress urinary incontinence, transvaginal slings are approved, which are introduced by Caldera Medical.

LiNA Medical, USA, and UroCare have entered a strategic sales distribution partnership to address women’s health issues.

Competitive Landscape

Boston Scientific Corporation has been offering a diversified product portfolio, which includes devices that cure or assist in disorders related to the cardiac system. It also includes monitors, pacemakers, single-use scopes, and many more.

C. R. Bard Inc. offers products based on three major categories, including tools for guidance, access devices, and care and maintenance devices.

On the other hand, Promedon Group relies more on neurosurgery equipment, including surgical instruments and implants. Moreover, tools associated with endoscopy are also produced by the organization.

Key Players

Boston Scientific Corporation

C. R. Bard Inc.

Coloplast

Promedon Group

M. I GmbH

Ethicon Inc.

Medtronic plc

ABISS

Betatech Medical

Caldera Medical

Market Segmentation

Product Type

Tension-free vaginal tape (TVT) slings

Transobturator Tape (TOT) slings

Mini-slings/Single-incision slings

Type of Urinary Incontinence

Stress urinary incontinence

Urge urinary incontinence

Mixed urinary incontinence

End User

Hospital

Ambulatory surgery centers

Gynecology clinics

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

