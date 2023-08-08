The increased incidences of infectious vaginitis and changing lifestyle patterns of women around the world are driving the vaginitis diagnostics market

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global vaginitis diagnostics market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2022 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 4.1 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the market for vaginitis diagnostics is expected to close at US$ 2.0 billion.

The rising prevalence of vaginitis, including bacterial vaginosis, candidiasis, and trichomoniasis, has led to an increased demand for effective and accurate diagnostic tests. With increasing awareness about women’s health and the importance of early diagnosis, more women are seeking medical attention for vaginal discomfort and abnormal discharge, driving the growth of the vaginitis diagnostic market.

The increase in healthcare expenditure, particularly in developing regions, has led to improved healthcare infrastructure and diagnostics facilities, promoting the adoption of vaginitis diagnostic tests, and driving market growth. Improved healthcare access and availability of diagnostic facilities have also contributed to market growth.

Increase technological advances and the introduction of new diagnostic methods, such as self-sampling kits and point-of-care tests, are designed to offer patients greater comfort and convenience during the diagnostic process. These patient-friendly approaches have contributed to an increase in vaginitis diagnostics rates.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the vaginitis diagnostics market was valued at US$ 1.8 billion

By disease type, the bacterial vaginosis/vaginitis segment dominates the market, accumulating a high revenue share during the forecast period

Based on testing type, the nucleic acid amplification segment accounts for the highest market share

Based on end-use, the hospital segment is expected to generate high revenue during the forecast period.

Vaginitis Diagnostics Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

The growing sexually transmitted disease across the globe and increased awareness about vaginitis infection, are expected to boost the vaginitis diagnostics market demand.

The introduction of advanced diagnostic technologies, such as molecular diagnostics, nucleic acid amplification tests (NAATs), and point-of-care testing (POCT) solutions, has improved the accuracy and speed of vaginitis diagnosis. These advancements have further fueled the demand for diagnostic tests.

Increased research and development activities in the field of women’s health and diagnostics have led to the development of novel diagnostic tests and biomarkers for vaginitis. These innovations have driven market growth.

Supportive government initiatives and healthcare policies aimed at improving women’s health and increasing access to healthcare services have facilitated the adoption of vaginitis diagnostic tests.

Vaginitis Diagnostics Market – Regional Analysis

North America is one of the leading regions in the vaginitis diagnostics market. The region’s well-established healthcare infrastructure, high awareness about women’s health, and increasing prevalence of vaginitis contributed to the market’s growth. Technological advancements in diagnostics and growing investments in healthcare further supported the market’s expansion in this region.

The Asia-Pacific region showed considerable potential for market growth. Factors such as a large population of women, increasing awareness about gynecological health, and improving healthcare infrastructure contributed to the expanding demand for vaginitis diagnostics in this region. Rising disposable income and growing investments in healthcare also played a role in market growth.

Vaginitis Diagnostics Market

The vaginitis diagnostic market is still largely consolidated. Competition is intense, with an additional 25+ vaginitis therapy drug players, medication development, clinical trials, and e-commerce. The leading players in the market are investing in new product development, mergers, and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge. Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global vaginitis diagnostic market report:

Abbott Laboratories

Atrida

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Cepheid (Danaher Corporation)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Hologic, Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

QIAGEN

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Quidel Corporation

Key Developments in Global Vaginitis Diagnostics Market

Becton Dickson and company is a leading player in the healthcare industry and has a significant presence in various medical fields, including diagnostics, medical devices, and life sciences. BD developed the BD MAX™ Vaginal Panel, a molecular diagnostic test that runs on the BD MAX™ System. The test allows simultaneous detection of the three most common causes of vaginitis: bacterial vaginosis, candidiasis (yeast infection), and trichomoniasis. The test offers fast and accurate results, aiding healthcare providers in timely treatment decisions.

Vaginitis Diagnostics Market – Key Segments

Testing Type

Nucleic Acid Amplification Assays

DNA Probe

Clinical Test

Disease Type

Bacterial Vaginosis/Vaginitis

Vulvovaginal Candidiasis

Trichomoniasis

Others

End-user

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

