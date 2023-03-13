Single Origin Spices, Straight from the Farms

VAHDAM® India’s entry into the spice market expands the brand’s foothold in the wellness & food markets

NEW YORK, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VAHDAM® India , the global wellness brand and leader in organic, premium teas from India, announced today the launch of VAHDAM® Spices, a new product category for the company with the mission to innovate the spices industry. Aimed at creating fresher products for an increasingly health-conscious world, VAHDAM® India has expanded its partnership with Indian farmers and cooperatives to bring high quality and authentic Indian spices to consumers to help them achieve their wellness goals. VAHDAM® India has also welcomed world-renowned, Michelin star Chef, restaurateur, and host of MasterChef India, Vikas Khanna as a brand ambassador to celebrate the launch of VAHDAM® Spices with a variety of new recipes.

With VAHDAM® Spices, the brand is introducing a collection of India’s finest spices, all sourced garden-fresh, packaged at VAHDAM® India’s BRC Certified facility state-of-the-art facility in India & shipped directly to consumers. All of the spices are single-origin from states and regions known for high quality products. Each batch of spices is tested for purity in accredited labs in Europe to ensure VAHDAM® brings only the healing benefits of Indian spices. VAHDAM® Spices have zero adulterants, pesticides, color, or toxins. Because VAHDAM® Spices are grown at the top farms, sealed fresh at the source, and brought directly to consumers’ households, they achieve a higher product potency and nutritional value.

“India is a magical ‘land of spices’ and provides the world with the largest variety of delicious spices. However, there is an absence of a home-grown brand, and the broken supply chain ensures that consumers don’t get a fresh product, while farmers do not get the right price for their produce. Additionally, spices are globally grown by spraying copious amounts of pesticides, insecticides & toxins to increase farm yield, which causes a serious health risk to consumers,” said Bala Sarda, CEO & Founder of VAHDAM® India. “We wanted to solve this problem and have spent the last two years building a supply chain of India’s finest organic spice farms with our partners. We made a conscious decision to bring sustainable, clean, and fresh spices to consumers around the world for all their cooking, wellness, and beauty needs.”



The VAHDAM® Spices Kitchen Essentials Box which is an assortment of 9 spices is now available to purchase on vahdam.com for $99.99, which includes the following spices:

Turmeric Powder (Organic)

Black Pepper powder (Organic)

Clove whole (Organic)

Cinnamon Powder (Organic)

Ginger Powder (Organic)

Cumin powder (Organic)

Onion Powder (Organic)

Garlic powder

Himalayan Pink Salt

On March 25th, the full line of 25 individual spices will be available for purchase on vahdam.com .

These will be:

Turmeric Powder (Organic) – $9.99

Black Pepper powder (Organic) – $9.99

Clove whole (Organic) – $9.99

Cinnamon Powder (Organic) – $9.99

Ginger Powder (Organic) – $9.99

Cumin powder (Organic) – $9.99

Onion Powder (Organic) – $9.99

Garlic powder – $9.99

Himalayan Pink Salt – $9.99

Ashwagandha Powder (Organic) – $9.99

Moringa Leaf Powder (Organic) – $9.99

Amla Powder (Organic) – $9.99

Black Pepper Whole (Organic) – $9.99

Cumin Seeds (Organic) – $9.99

Lakadong Turmeric Powder – $12.49

Coriander Powder (Organic) – $9.99

Fennel Seeds (Organic) – $9.99

Fenugreek Seeds (Organic) – $9.99

Carom Seeds (Organic) – $9.99

Cardamom Powder (Organic) – $12.99

Dill Seeds – $9.99

Black Cumin Seeds (Organic) – $9.99

Yellow Mustard (Organic) – $9.99

Clove Powder (Organic) – $9.99

Cardamom Whole (Organic) – $12.99

“VAHDAM® India has a reputation for bringing the best of India’s herbs and spices to the world and I’m incredibly excited to be working with them on the launch of VAHDAM® Spices,” said Chef Vikas Khanna. “The farmers in India take pride in the spices they grow, which elevates VAHDAM® India’s spices and their taste above what’s currently available on the market. VAHDAM® India’s Spices can help anyone take their cooking up a notch and it will bring more flavor into all of our lives.”

“Spices can provide a range of health benefits for consumers, but that all depends on where and how they are grown and packaged,” said Ujjwala Baxi, Registered Dietitian & VAHDAM® India Ambassador. “VAHDAM®’s commitment to bringing fresh and single-origin spices from India to the world will help everyone enjoy the benefits of these spices, from Moringa Powder’s antioxidants aiding in heart health to Turmeric Powder assisting in building one’s immunity.”

Founded in 2015 by then-23-year-old Bala Sarda, VAHDAM® India quickly became India’s largest home-grown premium tea & Superfoods brand, bringing India’s finest teas, superfoods, and spices to millions of consumers across the world. VAHDAM® India’s ethical and sustainable business model also reinvented the tea business in India. Previously, despite being the second largest producer of tea in the world, India had been dependent on bulk exports to foreign brands for the last 200 years. VAHDAM® revolutionized this structure by sourcing its teas, spices, herbs, and superfoods directly from plantations & farmers within days of harvest, packaging them fresh in India, and shipping them directly to its global fulfillment centers. By leveraging technology and cutting out unnecessary middlemen, VAHDAM® has built a truly vertically integrated global brand.

To date, the company has raised over $40 million USD in venture funding from India’s Top Consumer Investors & VCs and has already achieved profitability. VAHDAM® has also won the hearts and taste buds of celebrities and notables including Oprah Winfrey, Mariah Carey, Nicole Scherzinger, Martha Stewart, Chris Pratt, Drew Barrymore, and more.

