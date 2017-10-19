Breaking News
Home / Top News / Vaisala: New Groundbreaking Concept to Measure Air Quality in Nanjing

Vaisala: New Groundbreaking Concept to Measure Air Quality in Nanjing

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 10 mins ago

Vaisala Press Release
October 19, 2017 at 8.00 a.m.

Vaisala: New Groundbreaking Concept to Measure Air Quality in Nanjing

Today, Vaisala announced a new project for a collaborative research and demonstration environment concerning air quality in China. The company builds a dense air quality observation network in the megacity of Nanjing and the Yangtze River Delta in 2017-2019. The air quality services and applications developed in the project will be crucial for local air quality forecasts. They provide tools to better understand the complex air quality environment in China, and accomplish novel 3-D air quality modelling thanks to fusing observations from diverse instruments.

The project advances several new growth areas in ambient air quality monitoring: supplementary air quality networks, remote sensing for vertical pollutant profiling, advanced air quality modelling and nanoparticle monitoring. The key technologies have been developed in Finland and are now piloted in the demanding conditions of China. Vaisala has the lead in the project – in collaboration with the University of Helsinki, Finnish Meteorological Institute and later also with partners in China. The pilot will be built around University of Helsinki and Nanjing University collaboration in research station, SORPES, which provides a unique platform to test different versatile instrument set ups for air quality monitoring in Nanjing, China.

Air quality is a growing health problem around the world. More than 80% of people living in urban areas are exposed to air pollution levels that exceed WHO limits. According to the most recent WHO assessment, approximately 7 million people died prematurely because of air pollution in 2012. While all regions of the world are affected, people in densely populated and highly polluted megacities are impacted the most.

“Being able to measure pollutant concentrations in a dense network and applying modern modelling tools to this data make it possible to deliver air quality forecasts, which are far more meaningful and relevant for the citizens than those currently. Further, it will enhance the capabilities of authorities and decision makers as well as consumers to undertake more meaningful actions timely. Having a proof of concept for this type of network in a Chinese setting will be a requirement for successful novel business build for Air Quality networks,” says Jarkko Sairanen, Vaisala EVP for the Weather Business Area.

The adverse health effects of air pollution are caused mainly by aerosol particles suspended in the near surface air, with additional contribution coming from trace gases like ozone. Concentrations of aerosol particles have increased considerably in China over the past decades, and the most populated regions have experienced frequent and severe air pollution episodes in recent years.

“The dense air quality network in Nanjing will be complemented with vertical atmospheric Vaisala LIDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) profiling devices. Vertical profiling of atmospheric pollutants is currently possible in a limited fashion only by using very expensive remote sensing apparatus, the use of which is limited only to research purposes,” explains Sairanen. 

Therefore, one important outcome of the project will be the concept for a next generation air quality station, with a capability to add a vertical component to modelling. “With this vertical component we are able to provide a 3-D model of the local air quality, helping the customer to understand the local air quality more profoundly and thus make better informed decisions. We see great global potential in being able to combine this type of a comprehensive solution in the future”, concludes Sairanen.

On the one hand, the global growth of the air quality market is driven by the megatrends of urbanization, population growth and health consciousness and on the other by new sensing and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies that open up completely new concepts for monitoring and business. The most significant geographical region regarding air quality is expected to grow in Southeast Asia and China, in particular.

Finnish Funding Agency for Innovation, Tekes, has granted Vaisala funding for the project.

 

For further information, please contact:

Marina Stenfors
Communications Manager, Vaisala
Tel +358 50 364 4909
[email protected]

About Vaisala
Vaisala is a global leader in environmental and industrial measurement. Building on 80 years of experience, Vaisala provides observations for a better world. We are a reliable partner for customers around the world, offering a comprehensive range of innovative observation and measurement products and services. Headquartered in Finland, Vaisala employs approximately 1,600 professionals worldwide and is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.  www.vaisala.com  www.twitter.com/VaisalaGroup

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.