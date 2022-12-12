Increasing Demand for Orange Juice in the U.S. to Spur Sales of Valencene Terpene. The North America valencene market is expected to register a 38% CAGR between 2023 and 2033. The demand for valencene in Europe is expected to grow at 6.1% CAGR in 2023

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a recent FMI report, the global valencene market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2%. The market value is anticipated to increase from US$ 5.5 Mn in 2023 to US$ 9.2 Mn by 2033.

Valencene is a natural compound found in Valencia oranges and is used as a flavoring agent in the food & beverage industry. Rising demand for natural food & beverage ingredients and growing awareness about various health benefits of valencene are the major factors driving sales in the global market.

However, the high cost of valencene and stringent regulations regarding its use are restraining growth in this market to some extent. Valencene is used in various applications such as beverages, desserts, savory dishes, and others.

For more Insights, Download Report Sample@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15949

Moreover, valencene is considered to be the primary flavor compound in the popular citrus beverage named Orangina. It is also used as a flavoring agent in a wide variety of food and beverage products, including soft drinks, hard candies, ice creams, and chewing gums.

The valencene market is expected to grow significantly in the next ten years. The compound is already being used in a wide range of products, and its popularity is only expected to increase. There are numerous opportunities for key companies that produce valencene-based products, and the market is set to expand with the easy availability of such products.

On the other hand, there are several factors that may limit its use in food applications. One major issue is its low solubility in water. This means that it cannot be used as a direct flavoring agent in products such as soft drinks or juices.

Instead, it must be added to the product in the form of an oil or emulsion. This can increase the cost of production and may also affect the final flavor of the product. Another factor that can limit the use of valencene is its relatively high boiling point. This means that it can easily be lost during processing, thereby leading to a loss of flavor.

Key Takeaways from the Valencene Market Study:

The North America valencene market is expected to register a 38% CAGR between 2023 and 2033.

CAGR between 2023 and 2033. The market for valencene in China is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

The demand for valencene is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6% in the U.K during the evaluation period.

The demand for valencene is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% in India during the expected time frame.

The demand for valencene in Europe is expected to grow at 6.1% CAGR in 2023.

Ask your Questions, Directly to Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-15949

Competition Landscape: Valencene Market

Key players in the valencene market are Citrus World, Florida Chemical Company, Procter & Gamble Chemicals, and Symrise AG, Isobionics, Evolva, Vishal Essential Oils and Chemicals, Cvista, and Panta Manufacturing Company among others.

North America currently holds the largest market share, and this region is expected to continue to expand during the projection period. This can mainly be attributed to the region’s growing population and rising disposable income levels. Furthermore, the North America valencene market is expected to grow in the next ten years due to the presence of a favorable legal and regulatory environment.

The valencene market is highly competitive with various companies vying for a share of the pie. Leading players in the market consist of large multinational corporations with significant financial resources and marketing clout. They are all well-established companies with long-standing relationships with key customers in the food and beverage industry.

Competition in the valencene market is intense, with each company trying to gain an edge over its rivals. Price is a major factor in this market, as each company tries to offer its products at a competitive price. Marketing campaigns also play a significant role in this market, as they help to create high brand awareness and drive sales. Competition in the valencene market is expected to increase in the next ten years as more companies enter the market and try to gain a foothold.

Get Valuable Insights into Valencene Market

FMI, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the valencene market presenting historical demand data (2017-2022) and forecast statistics for the period from (2023-2033). The study divulges compelling insights on the demand for valencene market based on purity grade (1. <60%, 2. 60%-65%, 3. 66%-70%, 4. 71%-75%, 5. 76%-80%, 6. >80%), by form (food & beverage, personal care & home care), and by region (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, MEA).

Request Customization@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-15949

Valencene Market Outlook by Category

By Purity Grade:

<60%

60%-65%

66%-70%

71%-75%

76%-80%

>80%

By Application:

Food & Beverage

Personal Care

Home Care

By Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

Browse Full Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/valencene-market

About the Food & Beverage Division at Future Market Insights

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations – the food & beverage team at Future Market Insights helps clients from all over the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over 1,000 reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has analyzed the food & beverage industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

Explore FMI’s Extensive Coverage on Food & Beverage Domain:

Yeast Autolysates Market Size : Future Market Insights shows that global consumption of yeast autolysates enjoyed year-on-year (YoY) growth of 5.2% in 2021 to total sales of US$ 1556.3 Mn in the year.

Activated Charcoal Supplements Market Share : The activated charcoal supplements market will grow at an astounding CAGR of more than 11% during the forecast period.

Functional Foods and Natural Health Products Market Forecast : Functional Food and Natural Health Products Market size was valued at US$ 22.4 bn in 2022, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022-2032. The market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 37.5 bn by 2032.

Gluten-free Bakery Premix Market Demand : The global gluten-free bakery premix market size was valued at US$ 379.4 Mn in 2022 and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2032.

Non-GMO Food Products Market Value : The market is expected to witness a prominent growth rate of a CAGR of 13.2% to reach the value of US$ 144,322 Mn in 2031.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com