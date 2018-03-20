Valener Shareholders Approve All Resolutions Submitted at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders

MONTRÉAL, March 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Valener Inc. (“Valener”) (TSX:VNR) (TSX:VNR.PR.A), the public investment vehicle in Énergir, L.P., is pleased to announce that the two resolutions proposed, i.e., the resolution for the election of directors and the resolution for the appointment of KPMG LLP, have all been adopted at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders that was held today.

Election of directors

Each of the five nominees listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated February 9, 2018 were elected as directors of Valener. The results of the votes cast are as follows:

Name Votes For % Votes Withheld % Mary-Ann Bell 8,885,574 98.15 167,858 1.85 François Gervais 8,866,938 97.94 186,494 2.06 Gwen Klees 8,862,919 97.90 190,513 2.10 Pierre Monahan 8,831,875 97.55 221,557 2.45 Serge Régnier 8,825,199 97.61 215,770 2.39

The Board of Directors of Valener has re-appointed Mr. Pierre Monahan as Chairman of the Board and has appointed the five directors as members of the Audit Committee. The Board of Directors also re-appointed Mr. François Gervais as Chairman of the Audit Committee.

Overview of Valener

Valener is a public company held entirely by its shareholders and serves as the investment vehicle in Énergir, L.P. Through its investment in Énergir, L.P., Valener offers its shareholders a solid investment in a diversified and largely regulated energy portfolio in Québec and Vermont. As a strategic partner, Valener, on the one hand, contributes to the growth of Énergir, L.P., and on the other, invests in wind power production in Québec alongside Énergir, L.P. Valener favours energy sources and uses that are innovative, clean, competitive and profitable. Valener’s common and preferred shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the “VNR” symbol for common shares and the “VNR.PR.A” symbol for Series A preferred shares. www.valener.com

