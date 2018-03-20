Breaking News
Home / Top News / Valener Shareholders Approve All Resolutions Submitted at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Valener Shareholders Approve All Resolutions Submitted at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 3 mins ago

MONTRÉAL, March 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Valener Inc. (“Valener”) (TSX:VNR) (TSX:VNR.PR.A), the public investment vehicle in Énergir, L.P., is pleased to announce that the two resolutions proposed, i.e., the resolution for the election of directors and the resolution for the appointment of KPMG LLP, have all been adopted at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders that was held today.

Election of directors

Each of the five nominees listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated February 9, 2018 were elected as directors of Valener. The results of the votes cast are as follows:

Name Votes For % Votes Withheld %
Mary-Ann Bell 8,885,574 98.15 167,858 1.85
François Gervais 8,866,938 97.94 186,494 2.06
Gwen Klees 8,862,919 97.90 190,513 2.10
Pierre Monahan 8,831,875 97.55 221,557 2.45
Serge Régnier 8,825,199 97.61 215,770 2.39

The Board of Directors of Valener has re-appointed Mr. Pierre Monahan as Chairman of the Board and has appointed the five directors as members of the Audit Committee. The Board of Directors also re-appointed Mr. François Gervais as Chairman of the Audit Committee.

Overview of Valener

Valener is a public company held entirely by its shareholders and serves as the investment vehicle in Énergir, L.P. Through its investment in Énergir, L.P., Valener offers its shareholders a solid investment in a diversified and largely regulated energy portfolio in Québec and Vermont. As a strategic partner, Valener, on the one hand, contributes to the growth of Énergir, L.P., and on the other, invests in wind power production in Québec alongside Énergir, L.P. Valener favours energy sources and uses that are innovative, clean, competitive and profitable. Valener’s common and preferred shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the “VNR” symbol for common shares and the “VNR.PR.A” symbol for Series A preferred shares. www.valener.com

For additional information:  
   
Investors and analysts Media
Mariem Elsayed Marie-Christine Demers
514-598-3253 514-598-3449
[email protected]  Twitter: @Energir_
  https://www.energir.com/en/about/media/news/

Photos, videos (b-roll) and logos are available in the Multimedia library.

 

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2018, All Rights Reserved.