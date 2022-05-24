Vālenz, VerifPoint Announce Integration and Launch of Comprehensive Provider Credentialing Solution

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News

Valenz VPoint is a provider credentialing and continuous monitoring solution that offers effective, diligent credential verification to ensure quality of care for patients and members
Phoenix, Arizona, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vālenz® announced today it has integrated with VerifPoint, an industry-leading Credentialing Verification Organization for health systems, hospitals, providers and health plans.

The integration of the two companies creates a new solution called Valenz VPointTM, a provider credentialing and continuous monitoring solution that offers effective, diligent credential verification to ensure quality of care for patients and members. As a critical component of the Valenz strategy to assure Validation, Integrity and Accuracy (VIA) for providers, VPoint offers NCQA-certified and URAC-compliant credentialing and re-credentialing solutions.

In addition, VPoint and Valenz Assurance will combine to enhance VIA Provider Solutions, a comprehensive compliance management solution to improve medical coding efficiency, reimbursement assurance, auditing toolsets, claims accuracy, credentialing, medical staff licensing and exclusion monitoring.

“We are thrilled to partner with VerifPoint in accelerating our collective ability to deliver data-driven, analytical solutions for credentialing and continuous monitoring,” said Rob Gelb, Chief Executive Officer of Valenz. “With the launch of VPoint, we are poised to support our clients with reduced exposure and facilitate higher-quality care. This is a clear example of how Valenz continually delivers on our promise to engage early and often for smarter, better, faster healthcare.”

The integration of VerifPoint further fortifies the Valenz Healthcare Ecosystem Optimization Platform, a fully integrated suite of solutions that drives value and assures alignment of the member, payer and provider across all phases of the claim life continuum. While minimizing the opportunity for fraud, waste and abuse, VPoint’s credentialing and monitoring services protect clients from denials, appeals, unpaid claims and penalties associated with employing or paying providers with improper licenses or disciplinary issues.

“As we join the highly innovative Valenz ecosystem, we are well positioned to accelerate growth and value for clients together,” said Asim Ashary, CEO and President of VerifPoint. “The two companies share a deep commitment to meeting client-specific needs while proactively anticipating the constant changes in technology and the healthcare industry. We look forward to the next steps toward an exciting future as one united company.”

About Valenz

Vālenz® simplifies the complexities of self-insurance for employers through a steadfast commitment to data transparency and decision enablement powered by its Healthcare Ecosystem Optimization Platform. To balance the relationship between healthcare quality, advocacy and cost, the Valenz approach aligns the member, provider and payer. We deliver this synergy through a strong foundation with deep roots in clinical and member advocacy, alongside decades-long expertise in claim reimbursement and payment validity, integrity and accuracy. By establishing “true transparency” and offering data-driven solutions that improve cost, quality and outcomes for you and your members, Valenz engages early and often for smarter, better, faster healthcare. Valenz, ranked two years in a row on Inc. 5000, is backed by Great Point Partners. More information is available at valenzhealth.com.

About VerifPoint

A Credentials Verification Organization based in Lake Forest, Calif., VerifPoint offers easy and customizable medical credentialing solutions and provides highly affordable, timely and accurate healthcare practitioner information. Our vision is to be the leading service provider for medical credentialing by providing optimum and best system solutions that are fully adaptable to meet the special needs of clients while keeping pace with the ever-changing needs of technology and the healthcare industry. Fully certified by NCQA, VerifPoint provides primary source verification that meets industry and regulatory standards such as NCQA, TJC, URAC, CMS and AAAHC.

