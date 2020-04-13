Valero Energy Corporation Announces Business Update in Response to Current Market Conditions

Breaking News
SAN ANTONIO, April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) (“Valero”) today announced an update regarding the impact and effects of the outbreak of COVID-19 and the recent decline in commodity prices on its business operations. Valero also provided certain preliminary first quarter 2020 financial information. Valero provided such business update and preliminary first quarter 2020 financial numbers in a Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on April 13, 2020. This report is accessible on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov and is also available at our website at www.valero.com, in each case free of charge.

About Valero
Valero Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries (collectively, “Valero”), is an international manufacturer and marketer of transportation fuels and petrochemical products. Valero is a Fortune 50 company based in San Antonio, Texas, and it operates 15 petroleum refineries with a combined throughput capacity of approximately 3.2 million barrels per day and 14 ethanol plants with a combined production capacity of 1.73 billion gallons per year. The petroleum refineries are located in the United States (U.S.), Canada and the United Kingdom (U.K.), and the ethanol plants are located in the Mid-Continent region of the U.S. Valero also is a joint venture partner in Diamond Green Diesel, which operates a renewable diesel plant in Norco, Louisiana. Diamond Green Diesel is North America’s largest biomass-based diesel plant. Valero sells its products in the wholesale rack or bulk markets in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Ireland and Latin America. Approximately 7,000 outlets carry Valero’s brand names. Please visit www.valero.com for more information.

Valero Contacts
Investors:
Homer Bhullar, Vice President – Investor Relations, 210-345-1982
Eric Herbort, Senior Manager – Investor Relations, 210-345-3331
Gautam Srivastava, Manager – Investor Relations, 210-345-3992

Media:
Lillian Riojas, Executive Director – Media Relations and Communications, 210-345-5002

Safe-Harbor Statement
Statements contained in this release that state the company’s or management’s expectations or predictions of the future are forward-looking statements intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.  The words “believe,” “expect,” “should,” “estimates,” “intend,” “target,” “will,” “plans,” and other similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.  It is important to note that actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements based on numerous factors, including those outside of the company’s control, such as delays in construction timing and other factors.  For more information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed or forecasted, see Valero’s annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and on Valero’s website at www.valero.com.

