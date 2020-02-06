Valero Energy Corporation to Participate in the Credit Suisse Energy Summit

Breaking News
Feb. 06, 2020

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) (“Valero”) announced today that Joe Gorder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Valero Energy Corporation will present at the Credit Suisse Energy Summit on Monday, March 2, 2020.  

A live audio webcast of the presentation, along with the associated slides, will be accessible from Valero’s website at www.valero.com. A replay of the presentation will also be available on Valero’s website.

About Valero
Valero Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries (collectively, “Valero”), is an international manufacturer and marketer of transportation fuels and petrochemical products. Valero is a Fortune 50 company based in San Antonio, Texas, and it operates 15 petroleum refineries with a combined throughput capacity of approximately 3.1 million barrels per day and 14 ethanol plants with a combined production capacity of 1.73 billion gallons per year. The petroleum refineries are located in the United States (U.S.), Canada and the United Kingdom (U.K.), and the ethanol plants are located in the Mid-Continent region of the U.S. Valero also is a joint venture partner in Diamond Green Diesel, which operates a renewable diesel plant in Norco, Louisiana. Diamond Green Diesel is North America’s largest biomass-based diesel plant. Valero sells its products in the wholesale rack or bulk markets in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Ireland and Latin America. Approximately 7,000 outlets carry Valero’s brand names. Please visit www.valero.com for more information.

Valero Contacts
Investors:
Homer Bhullar, Vice President – Investor Relations, 210-345-1982
Eric Herbort, Senior Manager – Investor Relations, 210-345-1953
Gautam Srivastava, Manager – Investor Relations, 210-345-3992

Media:
Lillian Riojas, Executive Director – Media Relations and Communications, 210-345-5002

 

