Breaking News
Home / Top News / Valgold Closes $1 Million Private Placement

Valgold Closes $1 Million Private Placement

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 5 mins ago

TORONTO, Oct. 11, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ValGold Resources Ltd. (“ValGold”) (TSXV:VAL) is pleased to announce an increase in the gross proceeds of its previously announced non-brokered private placement from $910,000 to $1 million.  The placement closed effective Friday, October 6, 2017.

ValGold has issued 15,384,617 units (the “Units”) at 6.5 cents per Unit, to raise $1 million.  Each Unit comprises one common share with an attached warrant exercisable into one common share for a period of two years at a price of 10 cents.  The Units are subject to a hold period of four months and a day ending February 7, 2018.  Finders’ fees consisting of 313,230 Units are payable on a portion of the placement to arm’s length parties.

In addition, 1.6 million warrants attached to the secured convertible debentures issued in December 2014 have been exercised for net proceeds of $80,000.  The remaining 2.4 million warrants have expired on redemption of the associated debentures.

ValGold will use the net proceeds to redeem its $200,000 secured convertible debentures issued December 2014, including accrued interest of approximately $62,350, and for working capital purposes.

Kevin Snook, Chairman and CEO, said “We are pleased to have closed the issue on an oversubscribed basis.  Among our new shareholders are individuals with deep mining sector experience who we believe will make valuable contributions going forward.  ValGold is now adequately financed to evaluate new opportunities to advance shareholder value”.

About ValGold:

ValGold is a mineral exploration and development company based in Ontario which holds a 2% NSR on the Garrison Gold Project on the “Golden Highway”, east of Timmins, Ontario, a 100% interest in the Tower Mountain gold project near Thunder Bay, Ontario, and exploration projects in Venezuela.  For further information, please see ValGold’s annual and interim financial statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis on SEDAR.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF VALGOLD RESOURCES LTD.

Kevin Snook
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

For further information, please contact:

Kevin Snook, Chairman and CEO
Tel: 844-230-6000

Rod Whyte, Director (London, England)
Tel: (44) 207-736-2321

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.