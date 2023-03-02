Dallas, Texas, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Valhi, Inc. (NYSE: VHI) announced today that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of eight cents ($0.08) per share on its common stock, payable on March 28, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 13, 2023.
Valhi, Inc. is engaged in the chemicals (TiO2), component products (security products and recreational marine components) and real estate management and development industries.
* * * * *
Investor Relations Contact
Bryan A. Hanley
Senior Vice President and Treasurer
Tel. 972-233-1700
