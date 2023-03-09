Dallas, Texas, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Valhi, Inc. (NYSE: VHI) reported a net loss attributable to Valhi stockholders of $9.4 million, or $.33 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to net income of $52.0 million, or $1.83 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2021. For the full year of 2022, Valhi reported net income attributable to Valhi stockholders of $90.2 million, or $3.16 per share compared to net income of $127.2 million, or $4.46 per share for the full year of 2021. Net income attributable to Valhi stockholders decreased in the fourth quarter of 2022 and the full year of 2022 compared to the same periods in 2021 primarily due to the effects of lower operating results from our Chemicals Segment and our Real Estate Management and Development Segment further discussed below.

The Chemicals Segment’s net sales were $342.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $496.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The Chemicals Segment’s net sales of $1.9 billion for the full year of 2022 were consistent with the net sales for the full year of 2021. The Chemicals Segment’s net sales comparisons for both periods were impacted by the net effects of lower sales volumes in all markets, partially offset by higher average TiO 2 selling prices. The Chemicals Segment’s TiO 2 sales volumes were 40% lower in the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, and its sales volumes for the full year of 2022 were 15% lower than in the full year of 2021. The Chemicals Segment’s TiO 2 sales volumes in the fourth quarter and full year of 2022 compared to the same periods in 2021 were impacted by weakening customer demand in its European and export markets which began late in the third quarter and continued throughout the fourth quarter. The Chemicals Segment’s average TiO 2 selling prices were 15% higher in the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 and 21% higher in the full year of 2022 as compared to the full year of 2021. The Chemicals Segment’s average TiO 2 selling prices at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022 were 16% higher than the end of 2021. Fluctuations in currency exchange rates (primarily the euro) also affected net sales comparisons, decreasing our Chemicals Segment’s net sales by approximately $23 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and approximately $106 million in the full year of 2022 as compared to the same periods in 2021. The table at the end of this press release shows how each of these items impacted our Chemical Segment’s net sales.

The Chemicals Segment’s operating loss in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $15.3 million as compared to operating income of $55.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The Chemicals Segment’s operating income for the full year of 2022 was $174.6 million as compared to $200.8 million for the full year of 2021. The Chemicals Segment’s operating income decreased in both the fourth quarter and full year of 2022 compared to the same periods in 2021 primarily due to the net effect of lower sales volumes, higher production costs (primarily raw material and energy costs), and higher average TiO 2 selling prices. In addition, the Chemicals Segment’s cost of sales in 2022 includes unabsorbed fixed production and other manufacturing costs of approximately $26 million associated with production curtailments at certain of its European facilities during the fourth quarter as the Chemicals Segment reduced TiO 2 production volumes to align inventory levels with lower demand. The Chemicals Segment’s TiO 2 production volumes were 35% lower in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 and 10% lower in the full year of 2022 compared to the full year of 2021. As a result of fourth quarter curtailments, the Chemicals Segment operated its production facilities at 89% of practical capacity utilization in 2022 (100%, 95%, 93% and 65% in the first, second, third and fourth quarters of 2022, respectively) compared to full practical capacity in 2021 (97%, 100%, 100% and 100% in the first, second, third and fourth quarters of 2021, respectively). Fluctuations in currency exchange rates (primarily the euro) increased operating income approximately $2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and approximately $23 million in the full year of 2022 as compared to the same periods in 2021.

The Chemicals Segment’s operating income in 2022 includes a third quarter insurance settlement gain of $2.7 million related to a 2020 business interruption insurance claim.

The Component Products Segment’s net sales were $40.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $34.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $166.6 million for the full year of 2022 compared to $140.8 million for the full year of 2021. The Component Products Segment’s net sales increased in the fourth quarter and for the full year of 2022 compared to the same periods in 2021 primarily due to higher marine components sales, predominantly to the towboat market, and to a lesser extent higher security products sales across a variety of markets. Operating income attributable to the Component Products Segment was $5.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $3.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $25.4 million for the full year of 2022 compared to $20.5 million for the full year of 2021. The Component Products Segment’s operating income increased for both comparative periods largely due to the strong performance of its marine components reporting unit, partially offset by increased production costs, particularly at its security products reporting unit as price increases and surcharges did not fully offset higher cost inventory sold in the latter half of the year.

The Real Estate Management and Development Segment had sales of $20.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, including $20.0 million in revenue on sales of land held for development, compared to sales of $153.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, including $150.8 million in revenue on sales of land held for development. For the full year of 2022 the Real Estate Management and Development Segment had sales of $125.7 million, including $120.9 million in revenue on sales of land held for development, compared to sales of $216.2 million, including $207.8 million in sales of land held for development for the full year of 2021. Land sales revenue is generally recognized over time based on cost inputs, and land sales revenues are dependent on spending for development activities. Land sales revenues are also impacted by the relative timing of when new land parcel sales are closed. Land sales revenue decreased substantially in both the fourth quarter and full year of 2022 compared to the same periods in 2021 primarily due to two land parcels with no post-closing obligations that closed during the fourth quarter of 2021 for $70 million which were immediately recognized as revenue, as compared to no such revenue recognized in the fourth quarter of 2022. Recognition of tax increment infrastructure reimbursement of $15.2 million ($7.9 million, or $.28 per share, net of income taxes and noncontrolling interest) in the full year of 2022 and $15.3 million ($8.0 million, or $.28 per share, net of income taxes and noncontrolling interest) in the full year of 2021 are included in the determination of operating income.

Due to historically low levels at Lake Mead, Nevada, at the end of the second quarter of 2022, our Real Estate Management and Development Segment’s subsidiary Basic Water Company (“BWC”) ceased operations at its water intake facility and on September 10, 2022 BWC and its subsidiaries voluntarily filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Nevada. Our Real Estate Management and Development Segment recognized aggregate charges of $19.7 million related to BWC during 2022, including $16.4 million ($8.2 million, or $.29 per share, net of income taxes and noncontrolling interest), primarily in the second quarter, related to the impairment of the water delivery system fixed assets and, as a result of the bankruptcy filing of BWC in the third quarter, a $2.0 million ($1.0 million, or $.04 per share, net of income taxes and noncontrolling interest) loss on the deconsolidation of BWC and bad debt expense of $1.3 million ($.6 million, or $.02 per share, net of income taxes and noncontrolling interest) related to an intercompany receivable with BWC. These charges are all included in the determination of our Real Estate Management and Development Segment’s operating income.

Corporate expenses were 8% higher in the fourth quarter of 2022 and 5% higher in the full year of 2022 compared to the same periods of 2021. Corporate expenses increased in both periods due to higher litigation and related costs in 2022 compared to 2021. In 2021 we sold excess property not used in our operations for net proceeds of approximately $23.4 million and recognized a pre-tax gain of $16.0 million ($12.3 million, or $.43 per share, net of income taxes and noncontrolling interest). Interest expense of $7.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $27.9 million for the full year of 2022 decreased compared to the same prior year periods primarily due to lower average debt levels and the effects of changes in currency exchange rates somewhat offset by higher interest rates on variable-rate indebtedness in 2022.

Valhi, Inc. is engaged in the chemicals (TiO 2 ), component products (security products and recreational marine components) and real estate management and development industries.

VALHI, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS

(In millions, except earnings per share)

Three months ended Year ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2022 2021 2022 (unaudited) Net sales Chemicals $ 496.0 $ 342.4 $ 1,939.4 $ 1,930.2 Component products 34.1 40.0 140.8 166.6 Real estate management and development 153.1 20.2 216.2 125.7 Total net sales $ 683.2 $ 402.6 $ 2,296.4 $ 2,222.5 Operating income (loss) Chemicals $ 55.4 $ (15.3) $ 200.8 $ 174.6 Component products 3.8 5.4 20.5 25.4 Real estate management and development 71.3 7.3 97.3 39.4 Total operating income (loss) 130.5 (2.6) 318.6 239.4 General corporate items: Interest income and other 1.1 4.8 4.0 10.4 Insurance recoveries .1 .1 .1 .1 Gain on land sales — — 16.0 — Changes in market value of Valhi common stock held

by subsidiaries 1.3 (.7) 3.3 (1.6) Other components of net periodic pension and

OPEB expense (3.8) (4.1) (17.0) (13.9) General expenses, net (8.6) (9.3) (34.7) (36.6) Interest expense (7.3) (7.0) (32.5) (27.9) Income (loss) before income taxes 113.3 (18.8) 257.8 169.9 Income tax expense (benefit) 24.9 (8.3) 60.1 33.8 Net income (loss) 88.4 (10.5) 197.7 136.1 Noncontrolling interest in net income (loss) of subsidiaries 36.4 (1.1) 70.5 45.9 Net income (loss) attributable to Valhi stockholders $ 52.0 $ (9.4) $ 127.2 $ 90.2 Amounts attributable to Valhi stockholders: Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share $ 1.83 $ (.33) $ 4.46 $ 3.16 Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding 28.5 28.5 28.5 28.5

VALHI, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

IMPACT OF PERCENTAGE CHANGE IN CHEMICAL SEGMENT’S NET SALES

(unaudited)