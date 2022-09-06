Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Valiant Awarded Seat on $850M DTRA Modeling & Simulation Support Contract Vehicle

Valiant Awarded Seat on $850M DTRA Modeling & Simulation Support Contract Vehicle

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

HERNDON, Va., Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Valiant Integrated Services announced today that it has been awarded a position on the $850M Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) Modeling & Simulation Support indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract vehicle. On this contract, Valiant will help DTRA perform assessments, exercises, and modeling and simulation support (AEMSS) tasks.

Valiant will also perform training, mission rehearsal, and countermeasures assessments designed to counter weapons of mass destruction threats and boost chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear defense. The IDIQ award has a five-year base period of performance, along with five option years, and contract work will occur at various locations worldwide.

“We are proud to continue our partnership with DTRA, delivering dynamic solutions that address known and emerging threats, helping to empower a safer world for all of us,” Dan Corbett, Chief Executive Officer of Valiant, said.

About Valiant
Valiant empowers the world’s most critical missions by training, equipping, protecting, sustaining, and supporting those who serve. Valiant’s 5,000 employees enable government departments and agencies, global peacekeepers, relief workers, and disaster response teams to complete their missions efficiently and effectively in some of the most complex environments worldwide. Valiant is based in Herndon, Va., and deploys expertise for customers in the areas of Training, Simulation, and Readiness; Engineering and Analysis; Logistics and Sustainment; Mission and Contingency Operations; and Operations, Maintenance, and Management. For more information, visit www.onevaliant.com, and follow Valiant on LinkedIn or Facebook.

For media inquiries:
Justin Garrison
Director of Marketing & Communications
M: +1 864 607 5943
E: justin.garrison@onevaliant.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.