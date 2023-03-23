BERKELEY, Calif., March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Valitor, a biotechnology company engineering better medicines to conquer drug limitations, today announced that two abstracts have been accepted for poster presentation at the 2023 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) Annual Meeting taking place April 23-27, 2023 in New Orleans, LA. Preclinical data on VLTR-557, a long-acting anti-VEGF biologic being developed for wet age-related macular degeneration, and preclinical data on a single-domain anti-TNFα antibody for non-infectious uveitis, will be presented at the congress.

Poster Presentations Title: VLTR-557: A long-acting anti-VEGF biologic in development for durable wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) Session Title: AMD antiVEGF Session Date & Time: Monday, April 24, 2023; 3:15 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. CT Poster Number: 2219 – C0172 Title: A long-acting anti-TNFα treatment for posterior chronic non-infectious uveitis (NIU) Session Title: Advances in Ocular Inflammatory Disease Therapy Session Date & Time: Tuesday, April 25, 2023; 3:30 p.m. – 5:15 p.m. CT Poster Number: 3558 – B0400

About the MVP Technology

Valitor’s Multivalent Polymer (MVP) technology platform originated at U.C. Berkeley. The MVP platform is based on proprietary multi-valent biopolymers that are coupled with bioactive molecules. The biopolymers and bioactive molecules are interchangeable, which enables Valitor to assemble novel macromolecular entities that are engineered to overcome a multitude of specific drug design challenges for their target indications. Unlike other methods of drug modification that are designed to modify individual drug properties, Valitor’s novel approach allows for independent control of multiple drug attributes, including pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic properties, improved target engagement/tissue localization, therapeutic durability, and improved safety. In research studies, Valitor’s novel compounds have shown >1,000-fold increases in potency, up to 10-fold increases in tissue retention, and excellent preclinical safety.

About Valitor

Valitor is conquering limitations of established drug targets by leveraging its multi-valent biopolymer technology to maximize benefits for patients. The company is engineering disruptive medicines that optimize how and where disease mechanisms are targeted to produce the most significant clinical impact. Valitor is initially focused on improving patient outcomes in ophthalmology and vision-threatening diseases. The company has won numerous awards and grants, including from the National Cancer Institute (NCI), National Institutes of Health (NIH), National Eye Institute (NEI), National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases (NIAMS), among others. Valitor is based at the Bakar BioEnginuity Hub at U.C. Berkeley. For more information on the company, please visit its website at https://www.valitorbio.com/ or follow its LinkedIn page.

