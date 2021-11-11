Vallon Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Virtual Investor Roundtable Event

Breaking News
Live moderated video webcast discussion among members of management and ADHD and abuse expert, Stephen V. Faraone, Ph.D., on Thursday, November 18th at 3:00 PM ET

PHILADELPHIA, PA, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLON), (“Vallon” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the development of novel drugs that are designed to deter abuse in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that David Baker, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Timothy Whitaker, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Vallon, will participate in the Virtual Investor Roundtable Event on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 3:00 PM ET.

Joining the Company’s management team for the roundtable discussion will be Stephen V. Faraone, Ph.D., Distinguished Professor in the Departments of Psychiatry and Neuroscience & Physiology at SUNY Upstate Medical University, Vice Chair for the Department of Psychiatry, and member of the Company’s Scientific Advisory Board.

As part of the virtual event, the Company will provide a brief presentation, followed by a moderated roundtable discussion and an interactive Q&A session. In addition to the moderated portion of the event, all investors and interested parties will have the opportunity to submit questions live during the event. Interested parties may also pre-submit questions in advance of the live event, which can be sent via the conference website at virtualinvestorco.com. The Company will answer as many questions as possible during the event.

A live video webcast of the Roundtable Event will be available on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company’s website (vallon-pharma.com). A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live presentation and will be accessible for one year.

About Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. The Company is focused on the development of new medications to help patients with CNS disorders. The Company’s lead investigational product candidate, ADAIR, is a novel abuse-deterrent formulation of amphetamine immediate release being developed for the treatment of ADHD and narcolepsy.

For more information about the company, please visit www.vallon-pharma.com or connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

References and links to websites have been provided for convenience, and the information contained on any such website is not a part of, or incorporated by reference into, this press release. Vallon is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

Investor Contact:
JTC Team, LLC
Jenene Thomas
(833) 475-8247
vallon@jtcir.com

