VALLOUREC: Filling of the Vallourec 2017 Registration Document including the 2017 Annual Financial Report

Boulogne-Billancourt (France), 21 March 2018 – Vallourec today announces the filing of its 2017 Registration Document, including the Annual Financial Report for the 2017 fiscal year, with the French securities regulator, the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) on 21 March 2018.

This 2017 Registration Document includes, among other items:

the 2017 Annual Financial Report;

the Report of the Supervisory Board on Corporate Governance, as well as the Statutory Auditors’ Report thereon;

the fees paid to the Statutory Auditors;

a description of Vallourec ‘s share buyback program in accordance with Article 241-2 of the AMF Regulations.

The French-language Registration Document is available:

on the Vallourec website: www.vallourec.com

on the AMF website: www.amf-france.org

It is also available at the Vallourec corporate office, 27 avenue du Général Leclerc – Boulogne-Billancourt (92100).

An English-language version of the 2017 Registration Document will be available on Vallourec’s website (www.vallourec.com) by 31 March 2018 at the latest.

About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec’s pioneering spirit and cutting edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 19,500 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand-in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.

Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0000120354, Ticker VK) and eligible for the Deferred Settlement System (SRD), Vallourec is included in the following indices: SBF 120 and Next 150.

In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R2094, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.

www.vallourec.com

