Valmet grows its Industrial Internet ecosystem and starts partnership with Kemira

Valmet Oyj’s press release October 10, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. EET

Valmet has taken a new, important step in building a leading Industrial Internet ecosystem by signing a partnership agreement with Kemira. The purpose of the agreement is to bring added value to pulp and paper customers by combining the know-how of the two companies in utilizing process data to improve the customers’ processes.

In June this year, Valmet announced a similar Industrial Internet ecosystem agreement with Tieto. The target of the ecosystem being built is to bring leading industry players together to provide a comprehensive Industrial Internet offering to pulp, paper and energy customers and to continuously create new value adding applications.

“Through this cooperation and the companies’ complementary know-how, customers’ production process data can be integrated and optimized for the customers’ benefit. This provides superior performance for the customers instead of each actor operating independently,” says Jari Almi, Director, Industrial Internet, Valmet.

“Kemira and Valmet are leading suppliers to the industry globally and both companies are also actively developing digital solutions. Ultimately, the goal is to improve the speed, quality, reliability, predictability and performance of our customers’ business. With these synergies, it makes great sense to join forces to create value and reshape business collaboration models,” says Antti Matula, Vice President of Product Lines and Business Development at Kemira.

Valmet has renewed its Industrial Internet offering which is built on the company’s long experience as the process technology, services and automation provider to the pulp, paper and energy industries. Building a strong Industrial Internet ecosystem of key actors serving these industries is an important part of Valmet’s aim to bring the leading Industrial Internet services to its customers globally.

Link to valmet.com: Valmet Industrial Internet

VALMET
Corporate Communications

For more information:
Jari Almi, Director, Industrial Internet, Valmet tel. +358 40 764 7512

Antti Matula, Vice President, Product Lines and Business Development, Kemira
tel. +358 50 570 3576

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet’s strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers’ processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet’s net sales in 2016 were approximately EUR 2.9 billion. Our 12,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers’ performance forward – every day. Valmet’s head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more www.valmet.comwww.twitter.com/valmetglobal  

Kemira is a global chemicals company serving customers in water intensive industries. We provide expertise, application know-how and chemicals that improve our customers’ product quality, process and resource efficiency. Our focus is on pulp & paper, oil & gas and water treatment. In 2016, Kemira had annual revenue of around EUR 2.4 billion and 4,800 employees. Kemira shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
www.kemira.com  

