Valmet reconfirmed as a constituent of the Ethibel Sustainability Index Excellence Europe

Valmet Oyj’s press release on October 3, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. EET

Valmet has been reconfirmed as a constituent of the Ethibel Sustainability Index (ESI) Excellence Europe since 20 September 2017. The index contains 200 of the European stock listed companies that display the best performance in terms of corporate social responsibility (CSR).

Ethibel is constantly looking out for companies which may be eligible for ethical investments and to be included in its ethical investment register. From the investment register 200 of the best companies are selected to the Ethibel Sustainability Index. Main areas of assessment are human capital, environmental management, market ethics, governance, social impact and human rights. The assessment is based on external information sources such as sustainability reporting and company web sites.

“The reconfirmation as a constituent in the Ethibel Sustainability Index is a recognition of Valmet’s strong focus and consistent progress in sustainability. For investors Valmet’s inclusion in this index provides further assurance of the company as an ethical investment target. In its assessment, Ethibel is using only external information sources, and thus the inclusion in the index is also a recognition for Valmet’s transparent and comprehensive reporting and communications around sustainability,” says Anu Salonsaari-Posti, SVP, Marketing, Communications and Sustainability at Valmet.

In September 2017, it was announced that Valmet was included in the Dow Jones Sustainability World and Europe indices for the fourth consecutive year. Valmet is also included in the CDP Climate A-list for its actions and strategy to mitigate climate change.

About the Ethibel Sustainability Index Excellence Europe

The Ethibel Sustainability Index Excellence Europe includes the 200 best performing European companies in the field of corporate social responsibility. The analysis is based on research carried out by the rating agency Vigeo Eiris. Ethibel actively promotes socially responsible investing and corporate social responsibility on the financial markets. Read more

VALMET

Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:

Anu Salonsaari-Posti, SVP, Marketing, Communications and Sustainability, Valmet, tel. +358 50 453 4262

Laura Puustjärvi, Head of Sustainability, Valmet, tel. +358 50 337 4473

Calle Loikkanen, Director, Investor Relations, Valmet, tel. +358 40 704 1858

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet’s strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers’ processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet’s net sales in 2016 were approximately EUR 2.9 billion. Our 12,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers’ performance forward – every day. Valmet’s head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more www.valmet.com, www.twitter.com/valmetglobal