Breaking News
Home / Top News / Valmet reconfirmed as a constituent of the Ethibel Sustainability Index Excellence Europe

Valmet reconfirmed as a constituent of the Ethibel Sustainability Index Excellence Europe

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

Valmet Oyj’s press release on October 3, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. EET

Valmet has been reconfirmed as a constituent of the Ethibel Sustainability Index (ESI) Excellence Europe since 20 September 2017. The index contains 200 of the European stock listed companies that display the best performance in terms of corporate social responsibility (CSR).

Ethibel is constantly looking out for companies which may be eligible for ethical investments and to be included in its ethical investment register. From the investment register 200 of the best companies are selected to the Ethibel Sustainability Index. Main areas of assessment are human capital, environmental management, market ethics, governance, social impact and human rights. The assessment is based on external information sources such as sustainability reporting and company web sites.

“The reconfirmation as a constituent in the Ethibel Sustainability Index is a recognition of Valmet’s strong focus and consistent progress in sustainability. For investors Valmet’s inclusion in this index provides further assurance of the company as an ethical investment target. In its assessment, Ethibel is using only external information sources, and thus the inclusion in the index is also a recognition for Valmet’s transparent and comprehensive reporting and communications around sustainability,” says Anu Salonsaari-Posti, SVP, Marketing, Communications and Sustainability at Valmet.    

In September 2017, it was announced that Valmet was included in the Dow Jones Sustainability World and Europe indices for the fourth consecutive year. Valmet is also included in the CDP Climate A-list for its actions and strategy to mitigate climate change.  

About the Ethibel Sustainability Index Excellence Europe
The Ethibel Sustainability Index Excellence Europe includes the 200 best performing European companies in the field of corporate social responsibility. The analysis is based on research carried out by the rating agency Vigeo Eiris. Ethibel actively promotes socially responsible investing and corporate social responsibility on the financial markets. Read more

VALMET
Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:
Anu Salonsaari-Posti, SVP, Marketing, Communications and Sustainability, Valmet, tel. +358 50 453 4262
Laura Puustjärvi, Head of Sustainability, Valmet, tel. +358 50 337 4473
Calle Loikkanen, Director, Investor Relations, Valmet, tel. +358 40 704 1858

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet’s strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers’ processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet’s net sales in 2016 were approximately EUR 2.9 billion. Our 12,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers’ performance forward – every day. Valmet’s head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more www.valmet.com, www.twitter.com/valmetglobal

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.