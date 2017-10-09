Valmet to supply a grade conversion rebuild for Sappi Lanaken Mill in Belgium

Valmet Oyj’s press release on October 9, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. EET

Valmet will supply a vast grade conversion rebuild with a wide scope of automation for Sappi Lanaken Mill in Belgium. In the project, the mill’s paper machine 8 (PM8) currently producing lightweight coated (LWC) paper grades will be rebuilt to also produce lightweight and high-quality woodfree coated paper grades, which the mill will gradually start producing. The start-up of the rebuilt machine is scheduled for 2019. The project is an EPC delivery (engineering, procurement and construction) with an extensive site operation scope.

The order was included in Valmet’s third quarter of 2017 orders received. The value of the order will not be disclosed. The value of an order of this type is typically around EUR 60-80 million.

“Sappi has been relying solidly on Valmet in the past years, and the excellent collaboration and results from the previous projects were certainly an asset in the negotiations. In addition to this new, extensive rebuild for Lanaken, five other major ongoing or already started-up projects for Sappi are Valmet-supplied (Sappi Maastricht 2018, Sappi Sommerset 2018, Sappi Kirkniemi 2016, Sappi Gratkorn 2014 and Sappi Alfeld 2013). These projects have led into a true partnership between Sappi and Valmet. Valmet has been able to offer just the right solutions to fulfil the customer needs. To ensure the selected concept, pilot trials were run at Valmet Paper Technology Centers,” says Robert Mohr, Vice President of Central Europe Sales, Valmet.

Signing the contract at the Sappi Lanaken Mill. From left Werner Reiter, Bernhard Zottler, Günther Engelen, Wim Devens, Eric Raedts (all from Sappi), Marko Oinonen (Valmet) and Robert Mohr (Valmet).

Technical details about the delivery

Valmet’s delivery includes modifications to stock preparation and pulp bale de-wiring system, paper machine, air systems and major changes and improvements in the automation systems. The paper machine modifications include rebuilds in the forming section, press section, dryer section, and coating section, a new sizer, calender and reel. The re-reeler will be relocated. Automation delivery includes quality management system, machine and process control systems, as well as web inspection system. All the equipment will be delivered with installation.

PM 8 will be producing lightweight coated paper grades in the dimensional weight of 115 g/m². The mill has a total capacity of 530,000 tonnes/year.

Information about the customer Sappi Europe

Headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, Sappi Europe is the leading European producer and supplier of coated fine paper, packaging and specialty papers. In Europe, the company has seven mills, 14 sales offices and 5,100 employees. Lanaken Mill in Belgium produces a variety of pulp and high-quality fine coated papers.

