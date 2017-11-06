Valneva to Present at Jefferies and Stifel 2017 Healthcare Conferences

Lyon (France), November 06, 2017 – Valneva SE (“Valneva” or “the Company”), a leading commercial stage biotech company focused on developing innovative lifesaving vaccines, today announces that Thomas Lingelbach, President & Chief Executive Officer will provide a corporate presentation at the Stifel Healthcare Conference in New York on Tuesday, November 14, 2017 and at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference in London on Thursday, November 16, 2017.

In addition to these presentations, Thomas Lingelbach and David Lawrence (CFO), will hold meetings with potential investors and partners, following on from the publication of the company’s nine months results on November 9.

Valneva is committed to interact on a regular basis with the financial community. All corporate information on the Company, such as its financial statements or its corporate presentations, is available on the Company’s website in the “Investors & Media” section (http://www.valneva.com/en/investors-media/123). Valneva will release its nine-month results on November 9, 2017 before the opening of the French stock market.

About Valneva SE

Valneva is a fully integrated, commercial stage biotech company focused on developing innovative life-saving vaccines.

Valneva’s portfolio includes two commercial vaccines for travelers: IXIARO®/JESPECT® indicated for the prevention of Japanese encephalitis and DUKORAL® indicated for the prevention of cholera and, in some countries, prevention of diarrhea caused by ETEC. The Company has proprietary vaccines in development including a unique vaccine against Lyme disease. A variety of partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies complement the Company’s value proposition and include vaccines being developed using Valneva’s innovative and validated technology platforms (EB66® cell line and IC31® adjuvant).

Valneva shares are tradable on Euronext-Paris, the Vienna stock exchange and Deutsche Börse’s electronic platform Xetra®. The Company has operations in France, Austria, Great Britain, Sweden, Canada and the US with over 400 employees. More information is available at www.valneva.com.

Contacts Valneva SE Laetitia Bachelot Fontaine Global Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications T +33 (0)2 2807 1419 M +33 (0)6 4516 7099 [email protected] Nina Waibel Corporate Communications Specialist T +43 1206 201 149 M +43 6768 455 6719 [email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the business of Valneva, including with respect to the progress, timing and completion of research, development and clinical trials for product candidates, the ability to manufacture, market, commercialize and achieve market acceptance for product candidates, the ability to protect intellectual property and operate the business without infringing on the intellectual property rights of others, estimates for future performance and estimates regarding anticipated operating losses, future revenues, capital requirements and needs for additional financing. In addition, even if the actual results or development of Valneva are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments of Valneva may not be indicative of the future. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as “could,” “should,” “may,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “estimates,” “aims,” “targets,” or similar words. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the current expectations of Valneva as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievement expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In particular, the expectations of Valneva could be affected by, among other things, uncertainties involved in the development and manufacture of vaccines, unexpected clinical trial results, unexpected regulatory actions or delays, competition in general, currency fluctuations, the impact of the global and European credit crisis, and the ability to obtain or maintain patent or other proprietary intellectual property protection. In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements made in this press release will in fact be realized. Valneva is providing the information in these materials as of the date of this press release, and disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Attachments:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c8e89ef8-9578-474a-bc40-6509dae01f9f