Value-Added Features To Look For When Insuring Your Vehicle With NCWC Inc.

Ocean, New Jersey, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — It is incredibly vital that every vehicle owner should have auto insurance coverage. While deciding on a suitable plan that compliments your individual requirements is a crucial factor. It is also essential that you opt for an insurance company that provides much-needed added features.

Other value-added features could save you from several dreaded situations, such as being stranded on the side of the road simply because you have run out of fuel. NCWC Inc. provides an array of handy extras that ensure you can get the most out of your premiums.

Unfortunately, not all insurance companies offer extra features and seem to cover only the basics of insurance, which is why shopping around for insurance is as essential as deciding on a suitable plan. Here are a few crucial value-added features that you should look for when insuring your vehicle.

Car rentals

If you have been in an accident and your vehicle needs minor or major repairs, a value-added feature such as car rental can ensure that you are not left without transportation while your car is being repaired. It can be an extremely stressful situation to have to wait for your vehicle to be repaired, especially if you are not insured with a company that provides car rentals.

Roadside Assistance

Roadside assistance will provide you with ultimate peace of mind knowing you are being watched over by your insurance company in times when you may have engine problems or even if you are stranded without fuel. This added feature provides refueling services and round the clock towing services, while also offering jump start assistance. This specific feature is vital for drivers that travel long distances.

Lookout Assistance

This added feature can be included with roadside assistance. However, it is essential to make sure that your insurance company provides both features. Lookout assistance will protect you from stressful situations where you may have accidentally lost your car keys or locked them inside your vehicle. In such cases, this feature can be used to have a licensed locksmith assist.

Trip Interruption Protection

Trip interruption protection is an incredibly alluring value-added feature provided by insurance companies such as NCWC Inc. If an insured component of your vehicle has left you stranded while you are significantly far away from your home, this feature can be used to pay for both an overnight stay at a hotel and your meals. Trip interruption protection can provide long-distance drivers with undeniable comfort while traveling.

Unlimited Claims

There are far too many insurance companies that limit the number of claims customers can make in a specific period for their vehicles, which often results in customers opting not to claim. This feature will allow you to get the most out of your premiums, allowing unlimited claims means that you will have the power to request from your insurance company each time you need to.

Factors That Can Significantly Lower Your Insurance Premiums

Insurance premiums are calculated according to your individual situation, and therefore, certain factors can significantly lower your monthly premiums. Insurance companies will lower premiums if your car is parked in a safe and secure area overnight, such as a garage.

This is because your vehicle is significantly less likely to be damaged by environmental conditions and it is also less likely to be stolen. Other factors that can lower your monthly premiums include ensuring your vehicle is fitted with an immobilizer as an extra safety feature.

Even though certain deciding factors, such as your age and the mileage on your car cannot be changed, opting for extra safety features can significantly lower your premiums and provide optimal value for money.