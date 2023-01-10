Growing Significance of Proactive Concept to Improve Patient Care Surging the Demand for Value-based Healthcare Services: Industry Predicted to Rise at 21.1% CAGR. The U.S. is expected to dominate the value-based healthcare services market throughout the forecast period

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Value-Based Healthcare Services Market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 21.1% over the forecast period, according to FMI’s analysis. The industry’s value is anticipated to increase from US$ 3 Billion in 2023 to US$ 20.5 Billion by 2033 end.

The market for value-based healthcare services market is being driven by rising healthcare expenditure and incrementing healthcare services prices. The increasing demand for better healthcare outcomes and minimized costs, is propelling the demand for preventive treatments like value-based healthcare services. Additionally, the increasing requirement for patient-centric and unorganized treatment, is also enhancing the potential for the implementation of value-based healthcare system.

The demand for value-based health care is being catalyzed by the increasing chronic diseases. Additionally, the rising rate of fatalities is also contributing towards market expansion. For instance, in 2018, nearly 2,50,000 fatalities were witnessed in the USA. As per the statistics, medical mistakes were the 3rd largest cause of mortality in the country, following heart ailment and cancer. In addition to this, since significant amount of healthcare budget is squandered on avoidable medical issues or needless treatments, the demand for value-based healthcare services is growing.

Key Takeaways from the Value-based Healthcare Services Market:

The United States value-based healthcare services market is projected to lead the global market. By 2033, the market is forecast to generate the largest revenue of US$ 3.1 B illio n , growing at a CAGR of 19.1%.

, growing at a The United Kingdom is forecast to emerge as the fastest growing value-based healthcare services market, growing at a CAGR of 25% over the forecast period. The market is predicted to attain US$ 1.4 B illio n by 2033 end.

over the forecast period. The market is predicted to attain by 2033 end. In the APAC region, China is projected to lead the regional market, attaining market valuation of US$ 1.7 B illio n by 2033. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 22% over the forecast period.

by 2033. The market is projected to grow at a over the forecast period. Under the model category, accountable care organization segment is projected to dominate the global market. The segment is forecast to exhibit a CAGR of 20.2% between 2023-2033.

between 2023-2033. By deployment type, on-premise is estimated to witness largest growth. Over the stipulated time-frame, the segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 21.2%, up from 20% CAGR witnessed in the past period.

News Featuring Market Developments by Companies Providing Value-based Healthcare Services:

In October 2021, a holding company by the name of Walgreens Boots Alliance, invested in VillageMD for a total US$ 5.2 Billion. With this partnership, both the companies would substantially increase the access for primary care in underserved rural as well as urban regions.

In June 2021, Humana announced that it is acquiring One Homecare Solutions from WayPoint Capital Partners. With this acquisition, the former company would better the value-based care in the category of in-home healthcare services.

In June 2021, Humana also acquired League, which is a digital health company. The acquisition was aimed at creating a new digital platform for specialty insurance members as well as Humana employer group.

Key Players:

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

NextStep Solutions

McKesson Corporation

NextGen Healthcare

Genpact Limited

Athena Healthcare

Boston Consulting Group

Change Healthcare

Baker Tilly, US, LLC

ForeSee Medical

Value-Based Healthcare Services Market by Category

Model:

Accountable Care Organization (ACO)

Patient-centered Medical Home (PCMH)

Pay For Performance (P4P)

Bundled Payments

Deployment:

On-premise

Cloud

End User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Insurance Companies

Government

Others

Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

Middle East and Africa

