Mutual fund Fidelity, which owns stake in social media platform, marks down value of its shares in disclosure obtained by AxiosThe social media platform X has lost 71% of its value since it was bought by Elon Musk, according to the mutual fund Fidelity.Fidelity, which owns a stake in X Holdings, said in a disclosure obtained by Axios that it had marked down the value of its shares by 71.5% since Musk’s purchase. Continue reading…

Read Full Story

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article excerpt are not to be construed as the views of ForexTV or its employees.