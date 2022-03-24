Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / ValueSelling Associates Recognized for the Second Time in The 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Sales Training Service Providers

ValueSelling Associates Recognized for the Second Time in The 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Sales Training Service Providers

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ValueSelling Associates, Inc. has been recognized for the second year in a row in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Sales Training Service Providers, which was first published last year. Gartner, Inc. delivers actionable, objective insight to executives and their teams.

Julie Thomas, President and CEO of ValueSelling Associates, comments, “We consider it an honor to be recognized in this Gartner Magic Quadrant for Sales Training Service Providers. ValueSelling Associates delivers the intuitive ValueSelling Framework to create a common language for greater forecast accuracy, powerful deal reviews, and effective sales coaching. At ValueSelling, we continually focus on innovation and invest in technology and strategies to maximize sales training and coaching results.”

ValueSelling Associates offers its unique ValueSelling Framework® partnered with the eValuePrompter® tool to deliver a practical, repeatable process that manages the sales conversation with customers. The company creates customized sales training delivery to meet client needs, including classroom training, online, and Virtual Instructor-Led Training (VILT). ValueSelling Associates’ unique VILT delivery optimizes interactive participant experiences when conducting remote sales training. In addition, ValueSelling seamlessly integrates its account planning tool and 360-degree Profile Builder™ with clients’ CRM platforms.

ValueSelling Associates offers the only proven sales methodology that simplifies complex B2B selling by focusing on the buyer and the value they receive by doing business with you. Because it’s practical, people use it. This helps you grow revenue, improve margins, and reduce costs. ValueSelling Associates offers customized sales training, sales coaching, and consulting services to drive sales results. In addition to being included in this Gartner Magic Quadrant for sales training service providers, ValueSelling Associates consistently receives industry recognition, including ranking as a Top Sales Training company by both Training Industry and Selling Power and winning multiple Stevie Awards.

Visit Gartner Peer Insights™ to see what our customers are saying about ValueSelling Associates, and see why ValueSelling has earned a 4.9 out of 5-star rating (as of date 22 March 2022).

Gartner Disclaimer:
GARTNER, MAGIC QUADRANT and GARTNER PEER INSIGHTS are a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About ValueSelling Associates, Inc.
ValueSelling Associates, a leading global sales training company, offers a practical methodology for selling on value, not price. The ValueSelling Framework® is a proven formula that simplifies the complex B2B sale, and the Vortex Prospecting™ program provides a repeatable process that increases connections and conversions to the revenue pipeline. Once trained on the ValueSelling method, organizations grow revenue and increase productivity. Since 1991, thousands of professionals around the world have chosen ValueSelling Associates for customized training, reinforcement, and coaching to drive sales results. www.valueselling.com   

Connect with us:

  • Twitter
  • LinkedIn
  • Facebook

Contact:
Maria Doyle
Doyle Strategic Communications (for ValueSelling Associates)
+1-781-964-3536
maria@doylestratcomm.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.