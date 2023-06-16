Sales Enablement Leaders Can Review Providers and Key Capabilities

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gartner has published its first ever Market Guide for Sales Training Providers Worldwide, and ValueSelling Associates, Inc. has been included as a sales training provider in this valuable guide. The new research is available for Gartner subscribers to review sales training service providers and the key capabilities they offer.

Sales training services are often used by organizations to develop revenue teams’ skills and instill the selling behaviors that build buyer confidence to deliver improved win rates, increased deal size, shortened deal cycles and improved margins. Well-trained sales teams reliably fill the funnel with high-quality opportunities, close new business, expand within the existing customer base and drive customer value and retention.

Julie Thomas, president and CEO of ValueSelling Associates, said, “We believe it’s an honor to be included in the Gartner Market Guide for Sales Training Service Providers, especially since Gartner is renowned worldwide as a premier analyst firm. In line with Gartner’s key findings, ValueSelling Associates offers support for a variety of roles across the revenue engine, tailored training and has expanded its revenue-tech capabilities to better integrate with seller workflows and leverage AI-based tools natively within client CRMs.”

ValueSelling Associates’ differentiators map directly to the Gartner recommendations, including training for all roles, tailored training, and revenue tech that lives inside the CRM, guided by AI. From a global sales training delivery perspective, ValueSelling Associates can scale to train geographically distributed teams and offers local-language versions of training. The expertise of ValueSelling trainers is matched to support a region’s unique culture and regionally specific examples are integrated into the training.

ValueSelling Associates is one of the sales training providers profiled by Gartner that has created their own sales methodology supported by decades of proven results – the ValueSelling Framework®. The ValueSelling Framework methodology provides sales and customer-facing professionals with a proven process and tools to engage, qualify, advance and close sales. Each program is tailored to the client’s industry, products, sales cycle and unique challenges to keep sellers engaged with real-world examples and scenarios.

Consistently ranked as a Top Sales Training company by both Selling Power and Training Industry, ValueSelling Associates was also positioned as a Leader in Gartner’s first Gartner Magic Quadrant for Sales Training Service Providers and continues to earn a 4.9 out of 5-star rating on Gartner Peer Insights™ (as of June 14, 2023), a site that offers in-depth client reviews.

