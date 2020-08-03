Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / ValueSelling Associates Welcomes Former Miller Heiman Sales Consultants Johan van Veen and Wolfgang Otto

ValueSelling Associates Welcomes Former Miller Heiman Sales Consultants Johan van Veen and Wolfgang Otto

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 7 mins ago

Sales Training Experts Expand ValueSelling Associates’ Presence in Germany

Johan van Veen

New sales training experts extend presence of ValueSelling Associates in Germany

New sales training experts extend presence of ValueSelling Associates in Germany

Wolfgang Otto

New sales training experts extend presence of ValueSelling Associates in Germany

New sales training experts extend presence of ValueSelling Associates in Germany

RANCHO SANTA FE, Calif., Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ValueSelling Associates, Inc., the creator of the ValueSelling Framework®, a proven formula for accelerating sales results, announces its partnership with Johan van Veen and Wolfgang Otto to extend the reach of ValueSelling’s sales training and sales coaching offerings in Germany.

Johan van Veen
For over 25 years, Johan and his global network of sales practitioners at van Veen International GmbH have helped customers improve their sales results through a formal sales methodology and effective use of value-based messaging. Johan’s broad range of global clients include: AGFA, BASF, BCD Travel, CHEP, DSM, EY, GE Health, Marriott, Monster, Pilatus Aircraft, PwC, Rio Tinto, Roche, Symantec, Sartorius, Takeda Pharma, USG People, among others.

After his studies he started a successful sales-career in multinationals selling to the Biotech and Pharmaceutical industries. During these 12 years, he held several regional, European and global sales management positions.

Prior to joining ValueSelling Associates, Johan was a master trainer for the Miller Heiman Group. Johan speaks Dutch, German, French, and English fluently. He received a degree in Biology and Biotechnology from the University of Antwerp. Johan is currently based in Witten, North Rhine-Westphalia.

Wolfgang Otto
With more than 30 years of business, consulting, and sales training know-how to create value for the customer, Wolfgang guides sales management, managing directors and heads of business in optimizing complex B2B sales. As owner and founder of the sales consulting firm, movingsales, Wolfgang tailors each engagement to an organization’s business issues and dives deeply into a customer’s unique challenges, ensuring that they achieve results in their real-life sales situations.

Wolfgang has supported  global engagements with numerous international entities, including: Leonie Cables AG, W.L. Gore & Associates, Struers A/S Denmark, Canon Germany, Thermofisher, Abbott, AON, AON Re, Willis Towers Wattson, Eplus Mobilfunk, Mannesmann Mobilfunk, Roland Berger, and Mercer Management Consulting.

Prior to joining ValueSelling Associates, Wolfgang was an independent sales consultant with Miller Heiman for over 20 years. He received his Economics degree from Ruhr-Universität Bochum. Wolfgang is currently based in Bünde, Deutschland.

“Johan’s and Wolfgang’s experience in the German market will allow us to deepen client relationships and continue to grow the business in Germany,” said President and CEO of ValueSelling Associates, Julie Thomas. “They are recognized for coaching beyond the seminar room and are dedicated to making organizations more effective by helping salespeople improve their overall sales results through value-based selling. We look forward to a flourishing partnership.”

About ValueSelling Associates, Inc.
ValueSelling Associates is the creator of the ValueSelling Framework®, the practical and proven sales methodology preferred by sales executives around the globe. Since 1991, ValueSelling Associates has helped thousands of sales professionals increase their sales productivity and realize immediate revenue growth. We offer customized training to FORTUNE 1000, mid-sized and start-up companies to keep it simple and drive sales results. www.valueselling.com  
 
CONTACT:
Maria Doyle
Doyle Strategic Communications (for ValueSelling Associates)
+1-781-964-3536
[email protected]

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: 
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/603609f0-6e8f-44f2-a6fa-e701c12b4d60
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8e4e981d-38d3-40c5-9218-20d6c41c146e

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.