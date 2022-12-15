Gini MacDonald Gini MacDonald Joins ValueSelling Associates

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ValueSelling Associates, Inc. announces its partnership with Gini MacDonald as a new managing partner, based in Colorado. Her 25 years of experience in data-driven sales development, management, and training will help expand the company’s sales training and coaching programs.

President and CEO of ValueSelling Associates, Julie Thomas, said, “Gini MacDonald has a wealth of experience creating training and coaching programs that develop the fundamental sales behaviors to drive sustainable results. Her programs align perfectly with our approach at ValueSelling Associates. We believe sales success is built on authentic human-to-human connections, and that is reflected in the ValueSelling Framework, our proven formula for accelerating sales results. We look forward to Gini helping us drive ValueSelling Associates forward faster.”

Before joining ValueSelling Associates, Gini was the lead broker at Colorado’s largest real estate firm where she focused exclusively on sales development, training, and overall management of 2,600 independent sales associates. Gini’s enthusiasm for creating a nurturing learning environment – coupled with the creation and implementation of dynamic training sessions and practical coaching programs – contributed to unprecedented growth, with overall sales volume increasing by $2 billion.

When “off the clock,” Gini is passionate about supporting local animal welfare groups and exploring the beautiful state of Colorado with her husband and their two rescue pups, Gary and Frank. As a family, they enjoy camping, hiking, and spending quality time together cheering on their favorite football team, the Buffalo Bills.

Why is ValueSelling so Successful?

Visit Gartner Peer Insights to see what customers are saying and understand why ValueSelling has earned a 4.9 out of 5-star rating (as of December 15, 2022). In addition to being recognized in The 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Sales Training Service Providers, ValueSelling Associates also consistently receives industry recognition, including ranking as a Top Sales Training Company by both Training Industry and Selling Power, and winning multiple Stevie Awards.

About ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

ValueSelling Associates, a leading global sales training company, offers a practical methodology for selling on value, not price. The ValueSelling Framework® is a proven formula that simplifies the complex B2B sale, and the Vortex Prospecting™ program provides a repeatable process that increases connections and conversions to the revenue pipeline. Once trained on the ValueSelling method, organizations grow revenue and increase productivity. Since 1991, thousands of professionals around the world have chosen ValueSelling Associates for customized training, reinforcement, and coaching to drive sales results. www.valueselling.com

