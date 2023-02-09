Nicole Hutzul Nicole Hutzul joins ValueSelling as a new Associate

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ValueSelling Associates, Inc. announces its partnership with Nicole Hutzul as a new Associate, based in Ontario, Canada. Her 20-plus years as a sales transformation specialist will help expand the company’s sales training and coaching programs in Canada. Nicole’s background and experience are uniquely suited to transformational sales & management training, sales coaching and revenue generation strategies. She has sales training and coaching experience with global companies such as Adobe, ExactTarget, Salesforce, Emarsys/SAP and Yext.

President and CEO of ValueSelling Associates, Julie Thomas, said, “We look forward to Nicole Hutzul joining our team. Her expertise in sales coaching and revenue-generation strategies enables her to recognize and develop the unique strengths of sales teams. Nicole’s experience with the ValueSelling Framework® methodology will help her continue to collaborate across client organizations to drive sales effectiveness at scale.”

Before joining ValueSelling Associates, Nicole leveraged the power of the ValueSelling Framework to provide her teams with a common language and proven process for improving qualification, sales velocity and conversions. For Nicole, true success is measured in terms of helping salespeople grow and succeed. Under her leadership, her sellers routinely made President’s Club at Adobe, Emarsys and Yext – and brought in numerous seven-figure deals with Fortune 500 organizations, delivering a dramatic and disproportionate impact on overall revenue growth.

Born and raised in Berkeley, California, with a bachelor’s degree from San Diego State University, Nicole now lives in Ontario, Canada. Outside of the office, she is a certified Personal & Business Performance Coach who offers sales and leadership coaching and mentoring to women in sales and she volunteers with Elizabeth House and other community organizations.

About ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

ValueSelling Associates, a leading global sales training company, offers a practical methodology for selling on value, not price. The ValueSelling Framework® is a proven formula that simplifies the complex B2B sale, and the Vortex Prospecting™ program provides a repeatable process that increases connections and conversions to the revenue pipeline. Once trained on the ValueSelling method, organizations grow revenue and increase productivity. Since 1991, thousands of professionals around the world have chosen ValueSelling Associates for customized training, reinforcement, and coaching to drive sales results. www.valueselling.com

