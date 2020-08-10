Breaking News
felene vodka
Valyou – Hawaii’s Most Affordable & Stylish Furniture Brand Yet

New York City, NY, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Did you know that furniture prices in Hawaii are 6 times as expensive as furniture on the mainland? 

Hawaiian’s are forced to pay extreme prices when they purchase locally – and ridiculous shipping costs when they import. For example, the least expensive sofa from a typical furniture store in Hawaii is in the $3000 range – absolute madness!

Thankfully, Co Founder of Valyou Furniture – Shaul Rappaport, has changed the game. He decided it was time for a furniture revolution. By offering affordable, high quality, beautiful furniture to Hawaii and all states of the USA, he is making his way to the top of the industry – and people all around the USA are raving about his products.

While the company’s roots are in Hawaii with 3 standing showrooms – they additionally operate out of their Las Vegas warehouse, allowing them to deliver to all 50 states and bypass the ridiculous import costs – making their products affordable for everyone.

According to Blum Gallery, Valyou offers a stunning range, with an array of styles to suit everyone’s taste. The company is known for its fantastic customer service – the reviews on Valyou’s website absolutely rave about delivery efficiency, incredible staff and awesome products – plus! If you live in Hawaii, delivery is free! 

What sets Valyou apart from other brands is a business model that helps them meet consumer demands at a very fast pace. With ownership of their own factories and various warehouses ready on demand to ship out furniture, Valou’s online clientele has skyrocketed. Even with a market like interior design whose styles change by the day, Valyou is able to manage the industry’s transformative trends with their ability to quickly design, manufacture and ship their own product.

Valyou’s website quotes “Island life shouldn’t be expensive. We at Valyou have a vision to grant you, the customer, quality products at a fair price.” And they certainly abide by that. 

To check out Valyou Furnitures impeccable range – and to keep updated with their latest deals – check out their website! https://valyoufurniture.com/

