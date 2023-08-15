Palmetto Publishing’s Newest Horror Romance Publishes Soon

Princes Djina of Rasnov Romania cover

Charleston, SC, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — What would you do to save the life you’ve worked so hard to build for yourself?

Amid the bustling 1900s, Djina’s life is saved by a mysterious prince. Djina comes from a wicked family—after Turkish prisoners worked 30 years to dig a well for their castle, they executed the prisoners . Another employee killed her family out of rage and in pursuit of justice.

Now alone, Djina was riding her beloved horse when an accident ended her life. Mere moments later, she’s resurrected and staring at the impossibly beautiful face of Prince Victor, who has turned her into a vampire to save her life.

The two live happily until one day, villagers of their town find the Prince destroyed. Heartbroken, Princess Djina refuses to accept his death and begins to search far and wide for her love. Along the way, Djina discovers a nefarious plot and must fight tooth and nail to keep her castle and treasures safe against an evil countess.

The novel is a great spooky read for adult fans of science fiction and fantasy—especially readers who enjoyed Dracula and are searching for fiction novel with vampires and other mythical creatures.

Princess Djina of Rasnov Romania is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of her social media platforms

Facebook: Princess Djina’s Crypt

Instagram: @princess_djina_crypt

About the Author:

Gina Falke is an accomplished author whose writing journey took flight amidst the COVID-19 restrictions. Alongside her ongoing pursuit of an invention and a screenplay registered with the Writers Guild of America, she ventured into the world of novel writing. Despite facing initial rejections, Gina’s determination remains unwavering as she continues to pursue recognition for her creations. With a diverse background that includes various jobs and raising two talented daughters, Gina’s life experiences have shaped her storytelling. Collaborating with skilled photographers, she brought to life a captivating character through stunning vampire-themed photos. With every word she writes, Gina expresses her gratitude to her devoted fans and invites them to explore her website and social media platforms for more of her creative endeavors.

Princes Djina of Rasnov Romania

