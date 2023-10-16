The North American vanadium electrolyte market is projected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 75.9 million through 2033.

Rockville , Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per a new analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global Vanadium Electrolyte Market is surging ahead and is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 9.9% and reach a value of US$ 570.3 million by 2033, creating an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 348.4 million over the next ten years.

Vanadium redox flow batteries are a type of energy storage system that uses vanadium ions dissolved in an electrolyte solution to store and release electrical energy. They are becoming increasingly popular for large-scale energy storage applications, such as grid-scale energy storage, due to their long cycle life, high energy density, and flexibility.

For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8967

Key Segments of Vanadium Electrolyte Industry Research Report

By Purity Level By End-use Application By Region High Purity

Standard Purity Energy Storage Systems

Industrial & Commercial North America

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Middle East & Africa

The production of VRFBs requires vanadium electrolytes, which are solutions of vanadium ions in an electrolyte medium. The growing popularity of VRFBs is leading to a spontaneous rise in the demand for vanadium electrolytes.

Global cumulative energy storage installations are expected to be higher than 200 GWh per year and cross 1,000 GWh by 2032.

Vanadium is a rare and strategic metal, and its prices can be volatile. However, the long-term demand for vanadium is expected to be driven by the growth of the energy storage market, particularly VRFBs. As more VRFBs are installed, the demand for vanadium electrolyte and, eventually, vanadium itself, is likely to increase.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global vanadium electrolyte market is valued at US$ 221.9 million in 2023

The market in the United States is predicted to expand at 9.6% CAGR during the forecast period (2023 to 2033).

China is a prominent country and is expected to offer an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 154.4 million through 2033.

High-purity vanadium electrolytes hold a market share of 86.9% in 2023.

Vanadium electrolyte producers are predominantly operating in Australia, the United States, South Africa, China, and the United Kingdom.

“Demand for high-purity vanadium electrolytes set to remain high over the next ten years,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Growth Stratagems

The market for vanadium electrolytes is still in its early stages and there are currently few players that produce vanadium electrolytes. However, as the demand for vanadium electrolytes increases, more players are anticipated to enter the market.

Leading vanadium electrolyte manufacturers focus on increasing their production capacity, improving the quality and efficiency of their products, and expanding their customer base. As the market continues to grow, these players are forecasted to explore new applications for vanadium electrolytes beyond VRFBs.

Key Companies Profiled

Australian Vanadium Limited (AVL)

Oxkem Ltd.

Pangang Group Vanadium Titanium & Resources Co.

U.S. Vanadium LLC

Vecco Group

Vanadium Corp.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8967

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2033) USD 570 Million Growth Rate (2023-2033) 9.9% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 96 Tables No. of Figures 83 Figures

In the United States, it is expected that revenue generated from the sales of vanadium electrolytes will reach US$ 93.8 million by the conclusion of 2033.

The United States has seen a notable rise in the installation of renewable energy sources, especially solar and wind power. As the proportion of renewables in the energy portfolio continues to grow, there arises a necessity for efficient energy storage solutions to mitigate intermittency and ensure a steady energy provision. Vanadium redox flow batteries, employing vanadium electrolytes, present a viable and scalable option for prolonged energy storage, thus fueling the demand for vanadium electrolytes.

Recognizing the significance of energy storage technologies in achieving energy objectives and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, the United States government has taken cognizance. Diverse federal and state-level policies and incentives, including investment tax credits and grants, have been enacted to promote the adoption of energy storage. These favorable measures serve to encourage the utilization of vanadium redox flow batteries, consequently propelling the demand for vanadium electrolytes.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the vanadium electrolyte market, presenting historical market data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

The study reveals essential insights based on purity level (high purity, standard purity) and end-use application (energy storage systems, industrial & commercial), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and the Middle East & Africa).

Checkout More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Vanadium Market : The global vanadium market stands at a valuation of US$ 46.2 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach US$ 105.4 billion by the end of 2033. According to Fact.MR, worldwide sales of vanadium are predicted to rise rapidly at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2023 to 2033.

Titanium Dioxide Nanomaterials Market : The global titanium dioxide nanomaterials market is projected to surge ahead at a CAGR of 7.7% over the 2022-2032 forecast period. The market is expected to reach a value of around US$ 3.6 billion by 2032, up from US$ 1.71 billion in 2022.

Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate Market : Based on the analysis by Fact.MR, the global magnesium nitrate hexahydrate (Mg(NO3)2) market is valued to be US$ 770.8 million in 2023 and it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% to reach US$ 1,152.0 million by the end of 2033.

About Us:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.