Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Vanessa Gabriel, CEO of Drop Technologies, Inc. is Featured in a New Interview at SmallCapVoice.com

Vanessa Gabriel, CEO of Drop Technologies, Inc. is Featured in a New Interview at SmallCapVoice.com

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 23 mins ago

AUSTIN, Texas, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SmallCapVoice.com (“SCV”), Inc. and Drop Delivery (Drop Technologies, Inc.) (the “Company” or the “Drop”), an emerging growth company offering complete suite of software for cannabis delivery services, today announced that Ms. Gabriel is featured in a new audio interview at SmallCapVoice.com.

The interview can be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/smallcapvoice-com-interview-with-drop-technologies-inc/

Ms. Gabriel called in to SmallCapvoice.com, Inc. to go over the business model and markets served by her Company. The Drop Delivery platform offers advanced technology that empowers business owners to manage inventory, dispatch and driver logistics, marketing tools, digital loyalty programs, and provides them with their own white-labeled, e-commerce mobile app. With Drop Delivery, cannabis retailers can launch their own delivery services within hours.

In the interview, Ms. Gabriel expanded on how the Company is the first all-in-one platform designed to help cannabis retailers safely – and compliantly – sell cannabis products, collect digital payments, handle supply chain management, and last mile delivery. She pointed out that her team recently enjoyed incredible success with their last cannabis venture, Greenlight Technologies, Inc. Greenlight – an order ahead app for dispensaries, was acquired by Leafbuyer after only nine months of operation.

Regarding the launch of Drop Delivery in 2020, Ms. Gabriel stated, “After our first success with Greenlight, my team saw the need for technology in the cannabis delivery space. After our initial research, we quickly saw the enormous demand from cannabis retailers wanting to offer delivery. The hurdle for these retailers, before Drop, was the cumbersome combining of several software platforms to accomplish a single delivery. Retailers had to combine point of sale (POS) software with their SMS software for marketing, driver logistics, loyalty program tools, compliance software, etc. We were able to build a software solution that encompasses all of the needs of the retailers to ensure they could efficiently and effectively offer delivery to their customers.”

Year to date, the Drop Delivery software platform is already being used by more than 100,000 retail customers and has processed more than $8 million in transactions in 2020 across multiple states.

To learn more about Drop Deliveries and how to invest, please visit: https://equifundcfp.com/drop/

About Drop Technologies Inc.

Drop Delivery is the cannabis industry’s only all-in-one compliant delivery management platform. The Drop Delivery platform offers advanced technology that empowers business owners to manage inventory, dispatch and driver logistics, marketing tools, digital loyalty programs, and it provides them with their own white-label, e-commerce mobile app. With Drop Delivery, cannabis businesses can launch their own delivery services within hours. For more information, visit www.dropdelivery.com.

About SmallCapVoice.com, Inc.

SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. is a recognized corporate investor relations firm, with clients nationwide, known for its ability to help emerging growth companies, small cap and micro-cap stocks build a following among retail and institutional investors. SmallCapVoice.com utilizes its stock newsletter to feature its daily stock picks, podcasts, as well as its clients’ financial news releases. SmallCapVoice.com also offers individual investors all the tools they need to make informed decisions about the stocks in which they are interested. Tools like stock charts, stock alerts, and Company Information Sheets can assist with investing in stocks that are traded on the OTC BB and Pink Sheets. To learn more about SmallCapVoice.com and its services, please visit https://www.smallcapvoice.com/small-cap-stock-otc-investor-relations-financial-public-relations/

Socialize with SmallCapVoice and their clients at;

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SmallCapVoice/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/smallcapvoice
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/smallcapvoice/

For more information, please contact:

Company Contact:
[email protected]

For SmallCapVoice.com:
[email protected]
512-267-2430

SOURCE: SmallCapVoice.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.