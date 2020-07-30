Vanessa Gabriel, CEO of Drop Technologies, Inc. is Featured in a New Interview at SmallCapVoice.com

AUSTIN, Texas, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SmallCapVoice.com (“SCV”), Inc. and Drop Delivery (Drop Technologies, Inc.) (the “Company” or the “Drop”), an emerging growth company offering complete suite of software for cannabis delivery services, today announced that Ms. Gabriel is featured in a new audio interview at SmallCapVoice.com.

The interview can be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/smallcapvoice-com-interview-with-drop-technologies-inc/

Ms. Gabriel called in to SmallCapvoice.com, Inc. to go over the business model and markets served by her Company. The Drop Delivery platform offers advanced technology that empowers business owners to manage inventory, dispatch and driver logistics, marketing tools, digital loyalty programs, and provides them with their own white-labeled, e-commerce mobile app. With Drop Delivery, cannabis retailers can launch their own delivery services within hours.

In the interview, Ms. Gabriel expanded on how the Company is the first all-in-one platform designed to help cannabis retailers safely – and compliantly – sell cannabis products, collect digital payments, handle supply chain management, and last mile delivery. She pointed out that her team recently enjoyed incredible success with their last cannabis venture, Greenlight Technologies, Inc. Greenlight – an order ahead app for dispensaries, was acquired by Leafbuyer after only nine months of operation.

Regarding the launch of Drop Delivery in 2020, Ms. Gabriel stated, “After our first success with Greenlight, my team saw the need for technology in the cannabis delivery space. After our initial research, we quickly saw the enormous demand from cannabis retailers wanting to offer delivery. The hurdle for these retailers, before Drop, was the cumbersome combining of several software platforms to accomplish a single delivery. Retailers had to combine point of sale (POS) software with their SMS software for marketing, driver logistics, loyalty program tools, compliance software, etc. We were able to build a software solution that encompasses all of the needs of the retailers to ensure they could efficiently and effectively offer delivery to their customers.”

Year to date, the Drop Delivery software platform is already being used by more than 100,000 retail customers and has processed more than $8 million in transactions in 2020 across multiple states.

To learn more about Drop Deliveries and how to invest, please visit: https://equifundcfp.com/drop/

About Drop Technologies Inc.

Drop Delivery is the cannabis industry’s only all-in-one compliant delivery management platform. The Drop Delivery platform offers advanced technology that empowers business owners to manage inventory, dispatch and driver logistics, marketing tools, digital loyalty programs, and it provides them with their own white-label, e-commerce mobile app. With Drop Delivery, cannabis businesses can launch their own delivery services within hours. For more information, visit www.dropdelivery.com.

About SmallCapVoice.com, Inc.

SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. is a recognized corporate investor relations firm, with clients nationwide, known for its ability to help emerging growth companies, small cap and micro-cap stocks build a following among retail and institutional investors. SmallCapVoice.com utilizes its stock newsletter to feature its daily stock picks, podcasts, as well as its clients’ financial news releases. SmallCapVoice.com also offers individual investors all the tools they need to make informed decisions about the stocks in which they are interested. Tools like stock charts, stock alerts, and Company Information Sheets can assist with investing in stocks that are traded on the OTC BB and Pink Sheets. To learn more about SmallCapVoice.com and its services, please visit https://www.smallcapvoice.com/small-cap-stock-otc-investor-relations-financial-public-relations/

Socialize with SmallCapVoice and their clients at;

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SmallCapVoice/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/smallcapvoice

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/smallcapvoice/

For more information, please contact:

Company Contact:

[email protected]

For SmallCapVoice.com:

[email protected]

512-267-2430

SOURCE: SmallCapVoice.com