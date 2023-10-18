CHICAGO, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vanqua Bio, a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing next-generation medicines that have the potential to transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases, announced today that the company will participate in the Leerink Partners Biopharma Private Company Connect, which is being held virtually October 25-26.
About Vanqua Bio
Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Chicago, Vanqua Bio is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing next-generation medicines that have the potential to transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. Our technology platform utilizes human genetics and patient-derived neuronal cells to identify, validate, and clinically translate novel disease pathways associated with lysosomal dysfunction or aberrant activation of the innate immune system. Initially, we are targeting glucocerebrosidase (GCase) as a potential treatment for Parkinson’s disease (PD). Our lead program, VQ-101, is expected to enter clinical development in the first half of 2024. Additional programs address overactivation of the innate immune system in central and peripheral neurodegenerative disorders, including Alzheimer’s disease. For more information, go to www.vanquabio.com.
Media Contact
Alyssa Paldo
FINN Partners
Alyssa.Paldo@finnpartners.com
