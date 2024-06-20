CHICAGO, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vanqua Bio, a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing next-generation medicines for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, announced today that it will participate in the inaugural GBA1 meeting which will bring together health professionals and stakeholders from both academia and industry engaged in GBA1 research. The meeting will take place from June 27 – 29, 2024, at The Montreal Neurological Institute-Hospital. It is sponsored by Cure Parkinson’s, The Michael J. Fox Foundation, Parkinson Canada, The Silverstein Foundation, and the Hilary & Galen Weston Foundation.

The GBA1 meeting aims to advance the collective understanding and treatment of GBA1-associated neurodegenerative diseases. Topics of discussion will include all aspects of GBA1 research, from basic science to clinical trials, offering a platform for networking, learning, and collaboration.

Vanqua Bio Poster Presentation Information:

Title: VQ-101, A Small Molecule Allosteric Activator of Glucocerebrosidase, Demonstrates Neuroprotection in Models of GBA-Parkinson’s Disease and Robust in Vivo Target Engagement

Presenter: Daniel Ysselstein

Date and time: June 29th 12:20 PM ET

About Vanqua Bio

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Chicago, Vanqua Bio is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing next-generation medicines that have the potential to transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. Our technology platform utilizes human genetics and patient-derived neuronal cells to identify, validate, and clinically translate novel disease pathways associated with lysosomal dysfunction or aberrant activation of the innate immune system. Initially, we are targeting glucocerebrosidase (GCase) as a potential treatment for Parkinson’s disease (PD). Additional programs address overactivation of the innate immune system in central and peripheral neurodegenerative disorders, including Alzheimer’s disease. For more information, go to www.vanquabio.com.

Media Contact

Alyssa Paldo

FINN Partners

[email protected]