CHICAGO, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vanqua Bio, a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing next-generation medicines that have the potential to transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases, announced today that the company will participate in the Stifel 2023 CNS Day Conference, which is being held virtually March 28-29.

Presentation Information

Date and time: Wednesday, March 29, 3:30-3:55 p.m. ET

Speaker: Jim Sullivan, PhD, Chief Executive Officer

About Vanqua Bio

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Chicago, Vanqua Bio is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing next-generation medicines that have the potential to transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. Our technology platform utilizes human genetics and patient-derived neuronal cells to identify, validate, and clinically translate novel disease pathways associated with lysosomal dysfunction or aberrant activation of the innate immune system. Our lead program targets glucocerebrosidase (GCase) as a potential treatment for Parkinson’s disease (PD) and all forms of Gaucher disease. Additional programs address overactivation of the innate immune system in central and peripheral neurodegenerative disorders. For more information, go to www.vanquabio.com.

