DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vantage Drilling International Ltd. (“Vantage” or the “Company”) reported a net loss attributable to controlling interest of approximately $2.9 million or $0.22 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2024, as compared to a net loss attributable to controlling interest of $2.3 million or $0.17 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

As of March 31, 2024, Vantage had approximately $67.0 million in cash, including $10.8 million of restricted cash, compared to $84.0 million in cash, including $10.8 million of restricted cash, at December 31, 2023. At March 31, 2024, Vantage maintained $11.1 million of cash pre-funded by our Managed Services customers to address near-term obligations. Excluding cash used in connection with our Managed Services customers, the Company used $8.6 million of cash in operating activities during the first quarter of 2024.

Ihab Toma, CEO, commented: “The first quarter embodies our unwavering commitment to achieving improved operational performance. We are currently undertaking significant upgrade projects on the Topaz Driller and the Platinum Explorer that will facilitate the transition of our rigs to contracts with higher day rates and enhance their long-term appeal and marketability.”

Mr. Toma continued, “The Company delivered solid performance in the first quarter of 2024 achieving approximately $15.6 million of EBITDA. These results are indicative of the ongoing dedication and hard work of our organization during this transitional period.”

Vantage, a Bermuda exempted company, is an offshore drilling contractor, with a fleet of two ultra-deepwater drillships, and two premium jackup drilling rigs. Vantage’s primary business is to contract drilling units, related equipment and work crews primarily on a dayrate basis to drill oil and natural gas wells globally for major, national and independent oil and gas companies. Vantage also markets, operates and provides management services in respect of, third party-owned drilling units. www.vantagedrilling.com.

Non-GAAP Measures

We report our financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) in the United States. However, in our earnings release and during our earnings calls we may reference company information that does not conform to GAAP. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s performance, financial position, or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that an analysis of this data is meaningful to investors because it provides insight with respect to ongoing operating results of the Company and allows investors to better evaluate the financial results of the Company. However, these measures should not be viewed as an alternative to or substitute for GAAP measures of performance, and these non-GAAP measures may not be consistent with previously published Company reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. Non-GAAP measures we may reference have been reconciled to the nearest GAAP measure in the tables entitled Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures below.

Vantage Drilling International Ltd. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Revenue Contract drilling services $ 60,229 $ 47,917 Management fees 5,526 2,120 Reimbursables and other 10,393 27,035 Total revenue 76,148 77,072 Operating costs and expenses Operating costs 52,723 66,555 General and administrative 7,254 4,831 Depreciation 11,235 11,049 (Gain) loss on EDC Sale — 3 Total operating costs and expenses 71,212 82,438 Income (loss) from operations 4,936 (5,366 ) Other (expense) income Interest income 294 49 Interest expense and other financing charges (5,344 ) (5,558 ) Other, net (595 ) 322 Total other (expense) income (5,645 ) (5,187 ) Loss before income taxes (709 ) (10,553 ) Income tax provision (benefit) 2,481 (7,978 ) Net loss (3,190 ) (2,575 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests (319 ) (289 ) Net loss attributable to shareholders $ (2,871 ) $ (2,286 ) EBITDA (1) $ 15,576 $ 6,005 Loss per share Basic and Diluted $ (0.22 ) $ (0.17 ) Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding, Basic and Diluted 13,237 13,179 (1) EBITDA represents net income (loss) before (i) interest income (expense), (ii) provision for income taxes and (iii) depreciation and amortization expense. EBITDA is not a financial measure under GAAP as defined under the rules of the SEC, and is intended as a supplemental measure of our performance. We believe this measure is commonly used by analysts and investors to analyze and compare companies on the basis of operating performance.

Vantage Drilling International Ltd. Supplemental Operating Data (Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Operating costs and expenses Jackups $ 11,190 $ 3,985 Deepwater 24,717 18,964 Managed Rigs 4,570 16,940 Operations support 2,996 2,650 Reimbursables 9,250 24,016 Total operating costs and expenses $ 52,723 $ 66,555 Utilization Jackups 89.7 % 100.0 % Deepwater 67.6 % 62.8 %

Vantage Drilling International Ltd. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share and par value information) (Unaudited) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 56,120 $ 73,206 Restricted cash 2,583 1,828 Trade receivables, net of allowance for credit losses of $5,862 and $5,434, respectively 76,739 74,113 Materials and supplies 50,883 46,704 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 27,439 37,423 Total current assets 213,764 233,274 Property and equipment Property and equipment 664,225 660,449 Accumulated depreciation (363,592 ) (352,357 ) Property and equipment, net 300,633 308,092 Operating lease ROU assets 781 1,084 Other assets 26,198 19,283 Total assets $ 541,376 $ 561,733 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 53,698 $ 62,245 Other current liabilities 39,189 51,946 Total current liabilities 92,887 114,191 Long–term debt, net of discount and financing costs of $9,299 and $9,893 respectively 190,701 190,107 Other long-term liabilities 14,226 10,741 Commitments and contingencies (See Note 8) Shareholders’ equity Ordinary shares, $0.001 par value, 50 million shares authorized; 13,295,262 and 13,229,280 shares issued and outstanding, each period 13 13 Additional paid-in capital 634,021 633,963 Accumulated deficit (391,394 ) (388,523 ) Controlling interest shareholders’ equity 242,640 245,453 Noncontrolling interests 922 1,241 Total equity 243,562 246,694 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 541,376 $ 561,733

Vantage Drilling International Ltd. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (3,190 ) $ (2,575 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities Depreciation expense 11,235 11,049 Amortization of debt financing costs 594 266 Share-based compensation expense 535 11 Loss on debt extinguishment — 703 Deferred income tax expense 306 711 Loss on EDC Sale — 3 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade receivables, net (2,626 ) (32,692 ) Materials and supplies (4,179 ) (1,131 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,984 (12,566 ) Other assets (7,602 ) 5,631 Accounts payable (8,547 ) 12,101 Other current liabilities and other long-term liabilities (6,028 ) 347 Net cash used in operating activities (9,518 ) (18,142 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Additions to property and equipment (3,775 ) (843 ) Net cash used in investing activities (3,775 ) (843 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from 9.50% First Lien Notes — 194,000 Repayment of long-term debt — (180,000 ) Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on settlement of RSUs (441 ) (246 ) Payments of dividend equivalents (3,272 ) (5,278 ) Debt issuance costs (9 ) (3,935 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (3,722 ) 4,541 Net decrease in unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents (17,015 ) (14,444 ) Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents—beginning of period 83,975 93,257 Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents—end of period $ 66,960 $ 78,813

Vantage Drilling International Ltd. Non-GAAP Measures (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, Reconciliation of EBITDA 2024 2023 Net loss $ (3,190 ) $ (2,575 ) Depreciation 11,235 11,049 Interest income (294 ) (49 ) Interest expense and other financing costs 5,344 5,558 Income tax provision (benefit) 2,481 (7,978 ) EBITDA $ 15,576 $ 6,005

