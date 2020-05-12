Breaking News
Vantage Drilling International Reports First Quarter Results for 2020

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News

HOUSTON, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vantage Drilling International (“Vantage” or the “Company”) reported a net loss attributable to controlling interest of approximately $30.6 million or $2.33 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2020, based on the weighted average shares outstanding after the conversion of our convertible notes in December 2019, as compared to a net loss attributable to controlling interest of $47.9 million or $9.58 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2019.

As of March 31, 2020, Vantage had approximately $210.5 million in cash, including $14.1 million of restricted cash, compared to $242.9 million in cash, including $11.0 million of restricted cash at December 31, 2019. Cash flows used in operating activities include $15.0 million paid in accordance with a settlement reached with Vantage Drilling Company, the Company’s former parent company. The Company previously accrued $17.3 million as a potential liability and, therefore, recorded a gain of $2.3 million related to the settlement agreement included in “Other Income” in the Consolidated Statement of Operations during the three months ended March 31, 2020.  

Ihab Toma, CEO, commented. “Despite the challenges presented by COVID-19 and the resulting global economic crisis, I am very proud to report another quarter of excellent operational results, with seven of our eight assets working during the quarter and producing a revenue efficiency of 99%. During the quarter we successfully took redelivery of the Soehanah jack up rig after completion of its bareboat charter contract, completed project work required to achieve Vantage’s operational standards on the rig, and redeployed the rig under a drilling contract in Indonesia.  Unfortunately, we also recognize that uncertainties surrounding the containment of COVID-19, the resulting economic crisis and the oversupply of oil worldwide will present significant challenges to our industry.  However, with our healthy balance sheet and our proven agility in managing costs, we are well-positioned to navigate through these unprecedented times. Vantage remains focused on delivering stellar safety and operational excellence to our customers.”

Vantage, a Cayman Islands exempted company, is an offshore drilling contractor, with a fleet of three ultra-deepwater drillships and five premium jackup drilling rigs. Vantage’s primary business is to contract drilling units, related equipment and work crews primarily on a dayrate basis to drill oil and natural gas wells globally for major, national and independent oil and natural gas companies. Vantage also provides construction supervision services and preservation management services for, and will operate and manage, drilling units owned by others.

The information above includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions identified above or as disclosed from time to time in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a result of these factors, actual results may differ materially from those indicated or implied by such forward-looking statements. Vantage disclaims any intention or obligation to update publicly or revise such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Public & Investor Relations Contact:

     Thomas J. Cimino
     Chief Financial Officer
     Vantage Drilling International
     C/O Vantage Energy Services, Inc.
     777 Post Oak Blvd., Suite 800
     Houston, Texas 77056
    +1 (281) 404-4700

Vantage Drilling International
Consolidated Statement of Operations
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
    Three Months Ended March 31,  
      2020       2019    
Revenue          
Contract drilling services   $ 44,319     $ 29,980    
Reimbursables and other     7,137       4,575    
Total revenue     51,456       34,555    
Operating costs and expenses          
Operating costs     48,555       38,542    
General and administrative     7,170       8,668    
Depreciation     18,016       18,533    
Total operating costs and expenses     73,741       65,743    
Loss from operations     (22,285 )     (31,188 )  
Other income (expense)          
Interest income     701       1,064    
Interest expense and other financing charges     (8,420 )     (15,815 )  
Other, net     2,355       182    
Total other expense     (5,364 )     (14,569 )  
Loss before income taxes     (27,649 )     (45,757 )  
Income tax provision     2,921       2,147    
Net loss     (30,570 )     (47,904 )  
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests     2       (14 )  
Net loss attributable to shareholders   $ (30,572 )   $ (47,890 )  
Loss per share          
Basic and Diluted   $ (2.33 )   $ (9.58 )  
Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding,
basic and diluted		     13,115       5,000    
           
Vantage Drilling International
Supplemental Operating Data
(Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)
    Three Months Ended March 31,  
      2020       2019    
Operating costs and expenses          
Jackups   $ 21,474     $ 17,806    
Deepwater     20,039       15,815    
Operations support     3,437       3,099    
Reimbursables     3,605       1,822    
    $ 48,555     $ 38,542    
           
Utilization          
Jackups     88.9 %     98.4 %  
Deepwater     61.8 %     32.5 %  

Vantage Drilling International  
Consolidated Balance Sheet  
(In thousands, except share and par value information)  
(Unaudited)  
           
    March 31, 2020   December 31, 2019  
           
ASSETS          
Current assets          
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 196,348     $ 231,947    
Restricted cash     4,696       2,511    
Trade receivables     66,877       46,504    
Inventory     48,873       48,368    
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     15,921       16,507    
Total current assets     332,715       345,837    
Property and equipment          
Property and equipment     1,003,119       1,002,968    
Accumulated depreciation     (299,833 )     (281,842 )  
Property and equipment, net     703,286       721,126    
Operating lease ROU assets     5,620       6,706    
Other assets     17,165       17,068    
Total assets   $ 1,058,786     $ 1,090,737    
           
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY          
Current liabilities          
Accounts payable   $ 41,033     $ 49,599    
Other current liabilities     33,827       26,936    
Total current liabilities     74,860       76,535    
Long–term debt, net of discount and financing costs of $6,011 and $6,421, respectively     343,989       343,579    
Other long-term liabilities     18,015       17,532    
Commitments and contingencies          
Shareholders’ equity          
Ordinary shares, $0.001 par value, 50 million shares authorized; 13,115,026 shares issued and outstanding, respectively     13       13    
Additional paid-in capital     634,171       634,770    
Accumulated earnings (deficit)     (13,508 )     17,064    
Controlling interest shareholders’ equity     620,676       651,847    
Noncontrolling interests     1,246       1,244    
Total equity     621,922       653,091    
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 1,058,786     $ 1,090,737    
           

Vantage Drilling International
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
    Three Months Ended March 31,  
      2020       2019    
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES          
Net loss   $ (30,570 )   $ (47,904 )  
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities          
Depreciation expense     18,016       18,533    
Amortization of debt financing costs     410       400    
Amortization of debt discount           5,354    
Amortization of contract value           1,556    
PIK interest on the Convertible Notes           1,934    
Share-based compensation expense     698       1,029    
Deferred income tax expense (benefit)     102       (415 )  
Loss on disposal of assets           62    
Gain on settlement of restructuring agreement     (2,278 )        
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:          
Trade receivables     (20,373 )     1,198    
Inventory     514       285    
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     586       1,086    
Other assets     1,877       1,252    
Accounts payable     (6,288 )     2,995    
Other current liabilities and other long-term liabilities     6,032       1,951    
Net cash used in operating activities     (31,274 )     (10,684 )  
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES          
Additions to property and equipment     (1,196 )     (2,184 )  
Net cash used in investing activities     (1,196 )     (2,184 )  
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES          
Contributions from holders of noncontrolling interests           122    
Debt issuance costs           (437 )  
Net cash used in financing activities           (315 )  
Net decrease in unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents     (32,470 )     (13,183 )  
Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents—beginning of period     242,945       239,387    
Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents—end of period   $ 210,475     $ 226,204    
           

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2a6742f5-b1bb-4e4f-97e0-697241c5a5eb

