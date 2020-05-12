Vantage Drilling International Reports First Quarter Results for 2020

HOUSTON, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vantage Drilling International (“Vantage” or the “Company”) reported a net loss attributable to controlling interest of approximately $30.6 million or $2.33 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2020, based on the weighted average shares outstanding after the conversion of our convertible notes in December 2019, as compared to a net loss attributable to controlling interest of $47.9 million or $9.58 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2019.

As of March 31, 2020, Vantage had approximately $210.5 million in cash, including $14.1 million of restricted cash, compared to $242.9 million in cash, including $11.0 million of restricted cash at December 31, 2019. Cash flows used in operating activities include $15.0 million paid in accordance with a settlement reached with Vantage Drilling Company, the Company’s former parent company. The Company previously accrued $17.3 million as a potential liability and, therefore, recorded a gain of $2.3 million related to the settlement agreement included in “Other Income” in the Consolidated Statement of Operations during the three months ended March 31, 2020.

Ihab Toma, CEO, commented. “Despite the challenges presented by COVID-19 and the resulting global economic crisis, I am very proud to report another quarter of excellent operational results, with seven of our eight assets working during the quarter and producing a revenue efficiency of 99%. During the quarter we successfully took redelivery of the Soehanah jack up rig after completion of its bareboat charter contract, completed project work required to achieve Vantage’s operational standards on the rig, and redeployed the rig under a drilling contract in Indonesia. Unfortunately, we also recognize that uncertainties surrounding the containment of COVID-19, the resulting economic crisis and the oversupply of oil worldwide will present significant challenges to our industry. However, with our healthy balance sheet and our proven agility in managing costs, we are well-positioned to navigate through these unprecedented times. Vantage remains focused on delivering stellar safety and operational excellence to our customers.”

Vantage, a Cayman Islands exempted company, is an offshore drilling contractor, with a fleet of three ultra-deepwater drillships and five premium jackup drilling rigs. Vantage’s primary business is to contract drilling units, related equipment and work crews primarily on a dayrate basis to drill oil and natural gas wells globally for major, national and independent oil and natural gas companies. Vantage also provides construction supervision services and preservation management services for, and will operate and manage, drilling units owned by others.

Vantage Drilling International Consolidated Statement of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Revenue Contract drilling services $ 44,319 $ 29,980 Reimbursables and other 7,137 4,575 Total revenue 51,456 34,555 Operating costs and expenses Operating costs 48,555 38,542 General and administrative 7,170 8,668 Depreciation 18,016 18,533 Total operating costs and expenses 73,741 65,743 Loss from operations (22,285 ) (31,188 ) Other income (expense) Interest income 701 1,064 Interest expense and other financing charges (8,420 ) (15,815 ) Other, net 2,355 182 Total other expense (5,364 ) (14,569 ) Loss before income taxes (27,649 ) (45,757 ) Income tax provision 2,921 2,147 Net loss (30,570 ) (47,904 ) Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 2 (14 ) Net loss attributable to shareholders $ (30,572 ) $ (47,890 ) Loss per share Basic and Diluted $ (2.33 ) $ (9.58 ) Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding,

basic and diluted 13,115 5,000 Vantage Drilling International Supplemental Operating Data (Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Operating costs and expenses Jackups $ 21,474 $ 17,806 Deepwater 20,039 15,815 Operations support 3,437 3,099 Reimbursables 3,605 1,822 $ 48,555 $ 38,542 Utilization Jackups 88.9 % 98.4 % Deepwater 61.8 % 32.5 %

Vantage Drilling International Consolidated Balance Sheet (In thousands, except share and par value information) (Unaudited) March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 196,348 $ 231,947 Restricted cash 4,696 2,511 Trade receivables 66,877 46,504 Inventory 48,873 48,368 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 15,921 16,507 Total current assets 332,715 345,837 Property and equipment Property and equipment 1,003,119 1,002,968 Accumulated depreciation (299,833 ) (281,842 ) Property and equipment, net 703,286 721,126 Operating lease ROU assets 5,620 6,706 Other assets 17,165 17,068 Total assets $ 1,058,786 $ 1,090,737 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 41,033 $ 49,599 Other current liabilities 33,827 26,936 Total current liabilities 74,860 76,535 Long–term debt, net of discount and financing costs of $6,011 and $6,421, respectively 343,989 343,579 Other long-term liabilities 18,015 17,532 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity Ordinary shares, $0.001 par value, 50 million shares authorized; 13,115,026 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 13 13 Additional paid-in capital 634,171 634,770 Accumulated earnings (deficit) (13,508 ) 17,064 Controlling interest shareholders’ equity 620,676 651,847 Noncontrolling interests 1,246 1,244 Total equity 621,922 653,091 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,058,786 $ 1,090,737

Vantage Drilling International Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (30,570 ) $ (47,904 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities Depreciation expense 18,016 18,533 Amortization of debt financing costs 410 400 Amortization of debt discount — 5,354 Amortization of contract value — 1,556 PIK interest on the Convertible Notes — 1,934 Share-based compensation expense 698 1,029 Deferred income tax expense (benefit) 102 (415 ) Loss on disposal of assets — 62 Gain on settlement of restructuring agreement (2,278 ) — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade receivables (20,373 ) 1,198 Inventory 514 285 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 586 1,086 Other assets 1,877 1,252 Accounts payable (6,288 ) 2,995 Other current liabilities and other long-term liabilities 6,032 1,951 Net cash used in operating activities (31,274 ) (10,684 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Additions to property and equipment (1,196 ) (2,184 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,196 ) (2,184 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Contributions from holders of noncontrolling interests — 122 Debt issuance costs — (437 ) Net cash used in financing activities — (315 ) Net decrease in unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents (32,470 ) (13,183 ) Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents—beginning of period 242,945 239,387 Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents—end of period $ 210,475 $ 226,204

