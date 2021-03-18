Vantage Drilling International Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results

HOUSTON, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vantage Drilling International (“Vantage” or the “Company”) reported a net loss attributable to controlling interest of approximately $44.9 million or $3.42 per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2020, based on the weighted average shares outstanding after the conversion of our convertible notes in December 2019, as compared to a net loss attributable to controlling interest of $61.4 million or $8.22 per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2019.

For the year ended December 31, 2020, Vantage reported net loss attributable to controlling interest of approximately $276.7 million or $21.10 per diluted share, as compared to a net income attributable to controlling interest of $455.7 million or $80.27 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2019.

As of December 31, 2020, Vantage had approximately $154.5 million in cash, including $12.5 million of restricted cash, compared to $242.9 million in cash, including $11.0 million of restricted cash at December 31, 2019. The Company used $85.3 million in cash from operations in 2020 compared to $535.6 million generated, including cash collected in the Petrobras settlement in 2019.

Ihab Toma, CEO, commented: “2020 was unlike any year that preceded it. The arrival of COVID-19 caused, and its spread continues to cause, widespread illness and significant loss of life, leading governments across the world to impose and maintain severely stringent limitations on movement and human interaction – essentially shutting down economies. In this difficult environment, it was inevitable that our industry would contract just as it appeared that the previous downturn that began in 2014 finally was showing signs of easing. Notwithstanding these challenges, the Company recorded its safest year ever and operated with high levels of efficiency, a true testament of the excellence and commitment of the Vantage team.”

Mr. Toma continued: “As 2021 further unfolds, crude prices have improved and industry sentiment appears more hopeful. Three of our previously stacked rigs, the Topaz Driller, the Sapphire Driller and the Aquamarine Driller, are expected to begin campaigns for clients during the first half of the year. While, as previously announced, the Platinum Explorer has secured a follow-on two-year contract with ONGC that will begin later this year. As has been the case, our focus remains on putting our rigs back to work, operating safely and efficiently, managing costs and conserving cash while continuing to deliver high quality service to our esteemed clients.”

Vantage, a Cayman Islands exempted company, is an offshore drilling contractor, with a fleet of two ultra-deepwater drillships, and five premium jackup drilling rigs. Vantage’s primary business is to contract drilling units, related equipment and work crews primarily on a dayrate basis to drill oil and natural gas wells globally for major, national and independent oil and natural gas companies. Vantage also provides construction supervision services and preservation management services for, and will operate and manage, drilling units owned by others.

The information above includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions identified above or as disclosed from time to time in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a result of these factors, actual results may differ materially from those indicated or implied by such forward-looking statements. Vantage disclaims any intention or obligation to update publicly or revise such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Vantage Drilling International Consolidated Statement of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue Contract drilling services $ 16,474 $ 42,996 $ 112,013 $ 144,571 Contract termination revenue — — — 594,029 Reimbursables and other 1,946 6,270 14,849 22,248 Total revenue 18,420 49,266 126,862 760,848 Operating costs and expenses Operating costs 35,194 42,355 149,084 156,893 General and administrative 5,307 42,534 21,022 128,548 Depreciation 14,569 18,329 69,216 73,820 Loss on impairment — — 128,876 — Total operating costs and expenses 55,070 103,218 368,198 359,261 Income (loss) from operations (36,650 ) (53,952 ) (241,336 ) 401,587 Other income (expense) Interest income 18 2,754 871 116,368 Interest expense and other financing charges (8,510 ) (9,860 ) (34,041 ) (46,575 ) Other, net 325 (5 ) 2,646 216 Total other (expense) income (8,167 ) (7,111 ) (30,524 ) 70,009 (Loss) income before income taxes (44,817 ) (61,063 ) (271,860 ) 471,596 Income tax provision (benefit) 145 (731 ) 4,897 15,121 Net (loss) income (44,962 ) (60,332 ) (276,757 ) 456,475 Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests (54 ) 1,053 (38 ) 741 Net (loss) income attributable to shareholders $ (44,908 ) $ (61,385 ) $ (276,719 ) $ 455,734 (Loss) earnings per share, Basic and Diluted $ (3.42 ) $ (8.22 ) $ (21.10 ) $ 80.27 Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding, Basic and Diluted 13,115 7,470 13,115 5,677 Vantage Drilling International Supplemental Operating Data (Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating costs and expenses Jackups $ 13,139 $ 15,685 $ 62,101 $ 62,448 Deepwater 18,549 19,775 69,377 70,184 Operations support 2,113 4,064 9,744 13,538 Reimbursables 1,393 2,831 7,862 10,723 $ 35,194 $ 42,355 $ 149,084 $ 156,893 Utilization Jackups 40.0 % 99.1 % 56.5 % 97.4 % Deepwater 20.4 % 61.1 % 38.9 % 46.1 %

Vantage Drilling International Consolidated Balance Sheet (In thousands, except share and par value information) (Unaudited) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 141,945 $ 231,947 Restricted cash 7,996 2,511 Trade receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $5.0 million and $0.0 million, respectively 24,717 46,504 Materials and supplies 49,861 48,368 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 27,323 16,507 Total current assets 251,842 345,837 Property and equipment Property and equipment 794,944 1,002,968 Accumulated depreciation (278,562 ) (281,842 ) Property and equipment, net 516,382 721,126 Operating lease ROU assets 3,997 6,706 Other assets 12,126 17,068 Total assets $ 784,347 $ 1,090,737 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 23,638 $ 49,599 Other current liabilities 24,734 26,936 Total current liabilities 48,372 76,535 Long–term debt, net of discount and financing costs of $4,781 and $6,421 345,219 343,579 Other long-term liabilities 15,011 17,532 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity Ordinary shares, $0.001 par value, 50 million shares authorized; 13,115,026 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 13 13 Additional paid-in capital 634,181 634,770 Accumulated (deficit) earnings (259,655 ) 17,064 Controlling interest shareholders’ equity 374,539 651,847 Noncontrolling interests 1,206 1,244 Total equity 375,745 653,091 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 784,347 $ 1,090,737

Vantage Drilling International Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net (loss) income $ (276,757 ) $ 456,475 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities Depreciation expense 69,216 73,820 Amortization of debt financing costs 1,640 1,627 Amortization of debt discount — 5,354 Amortization of contract value — 1,643 PIK interest on the Convertible Notes — 7,132 Share-based compensation expense 1,615 957 Deferred income tax expense (benefit) 221 (51 ) Loss on disposal of assets 52 155 Gain on settlement of restructuring agreement (2,278 ) — Loss on impairment 128,876 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade receivables, net 21,787 (18,073 ) Materials and supplies (1,852 ) (3,174 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,237 ) 771 Other assets 3,716 4,265 Accounts payable (23,683 ) 5,227 Other current liabilities and other long-term liabilities (6,618 ) (489 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (85,302 ) 535,639 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Additions to property and equipment (3,155 ) (7,798 ) Net cash used in investing activities (3,155 ) (7,798 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Contributions from holders of noncontrolling interests — 1,197 Distributions to shareholders — (524,994 ) Debt issuance costs — (487 ) Net cash used in financing activities — (524,284 ) Net (decrease) increase in unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents (88,457 ) 3,557 Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents—beginning of period 242,944 239,387 Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents—end of period $ 154,487 $ 242,944

